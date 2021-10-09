Health Spotlight — Tyler Stone

Tyler Stone talks about working with Muscogee Nation.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF HEALTH CARE?
"I always wanted to work in the field of health. At first, I wanted to be a dietician. However, after attending a psychology class during my first year of college, I knew that I wanted to work in behavioral health. My main reason for wanting to join the behavioral health field was because I wanted to help people. As someone who received counseling as an adolescent, I knew that help was available for people, and I wanted to be in a position to help others find ways to cope with their mental health struggles."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Stigma is a huge challenge we face in the field of behavioral health, especially suicide prevention. One of my main goals is to decrease the stigma of mental health and increase help-seeking behavior."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"There is hope! Although things may feel hopeless at times, it will get better."
NAME: Tyler Stone.
AGE: 30.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: Over six years.
DEGREES: Master's of Social Work.
JOB: Project director.
WORK ADDRESS: 1201 S. Belmont Ave., Okmulgee.
WORK PHONE: (918) 758-1930.
HOURS: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
