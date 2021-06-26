Health Spotlight — Vanessa Stockton-Skinner

Vanessa Stockton-Skinner of The Springs Skilled Nursing and Therapy talks about her road to her current occupation.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF HEALTH CARE?
"When I was younger, I grew up watching my grandmother as an aide. I love people and it fit. When I got into nursing, I realized that I can change a life every day."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Finding good, quality people to care for the people more than I do — that care beyond just the time that they're here."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"I care probably too much. I will give them my time."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Vanessa Stockton-Skinner.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 12, four years in long-term care.
DEGREES: RN.
JOB: Director of Nursing, The Springs Skilled Nursing and Therapy.
WORK ADDRESS: 5800 W. Okmulgee Ave.
WORK PHONE: (918) 683-2914.
HOURS: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
