Health Spotlight — Vanessa Stockton-Skinner

Skinner

Vanessa Stockton-Skinner of The Springs Skilled Nursing and Therapy talks about her road to her current occupation.

WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF HEALTH CARE?

"When I was younger, I grew up watching my grandmother as an aide. I love people and it fit. When I got into nursing, I realized that I can change a life every day."

WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?

"Finding good, quality people to care for the people more than I do — that care beyond just the time that they're here."

WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?

"I care probably too much. I will give them my time."

NAME: Vanessa Stockton-Skinner.

YEARS IN PRACTICE: 12, four years in long-term care.

DEGREES: RN.

JOB: Director of Nursing, The Springs Skilled Nursing and Therapy.

WORK ADDRESS: 5800 W. Okmulgee Ave.

WORK PHONE: (918) 683-2914.

HOURS: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

