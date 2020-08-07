Health Spotlight — Win Belcher

Win Belcher reflects on 31 years as a counselor and therapist.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"I have been a cultural traveler nationally and internationally throughout my life. I have a knack for picking up different languages. When it came to dealing with human behavior and the language children speak, I was drawn in by the symbol system children would provide in therapy. While there are many constants in therapy each child has their own experiential dialect. Sometimes they verbally tell you and sometimes they play out and you see what it is they are telling you. As someone who reads and speaks half a dozen foreign languages, the language of children is another language to me. This is certainly true in the language of children, "One picture is worth a thousand words.'"
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Although I see children of all diagnoses, it appears that most of my life's work has been done in the area of trauma. Many therapists tend to focus on the horror and helplessness that human beings experience when they have trauma. I have certainly seen this with the children and adolescence I have seen in 27 years. One aspect of trauma that I have found does not get enough attention is the aspect of personal and social alienation. As I have found that one key to relieving trauma has been to empower children and adolescences so they no long feel helpless. As I saw that as the more decisive fulcrum to overcoming the horror of it all I now see that a person's alienation and numbing from themselves and their socialization from other people is just as important as being empowered and no longer feeling helpless. In the last few years, my treatment of children from different cultures but with a focus on Native Americans has dealt with socializing them to themselves and to and with others."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"I want them to know that in spite of the trauma they have experienced that even if they might not feel like a real person that they are in my office a real human being and that their humanization is an ongoing process that continues to grow in each session as well as their perception of being safe. It is through the modalities of different schools off play and talk therapies that they can find their words to re-humanize themselves and to ultimately find safety. They can connect to and love themselves and appropriately be connected to and love others in this world."
— Ronn Rowland
