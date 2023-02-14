Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind classes coming to area

The Oklahoma Dementia Care Network and the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Northeast Center of Healthy Aging are collaborating to provide the Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program. Classes will begin at the Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave., beginning at 2 p.m. March 7, and will continue once a week through March 28.
The Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program helps individuals understand the many ways you can maintain a healthy brain. The workshop consists of an introductory session and four enriching sessions, each one hour in length. Those who take this workshop will learn more than a dozen ways to improve their physical and mental health.
Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.
The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is supported in part by a grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.
To receive additional information or to reserve your spot in the classes, please call Jenna Chavez, Education Specialist, OHAI’s Northeast Center of Healthy Aging at (918) 660-3172. Participants can also reserve their spot in the classes by emailing OHAI@ouhsc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.