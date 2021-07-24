A silent time in prayer spurred the Rev. Alessandro Calderoni's journey into the priesthood.
"It was in praying before the Blessed Sacrament, in the silence, that I felt the call to give myself to Christ and the church and to serve as a priest one day," the Hilldale High School graduate said.
That "one day" came in late June when Calderoni was ordained as a Catholic priest at Holy Family Cathedral in Tulsa.
"For me, it was just an extraordinary experience," he said. "At times, I just felt overwhelmed with emotions, but at the same time I felt at peace."
Calderoni serves as an associate priest at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. He said his role at St. Thomas More is to help with the Masses and hear confessions on weekends.
"During the week, help out with the sacraments and do other things like giving talks at the parish, and just help out," he said. "There's a lot of need at this parish. It's a very large parish."
He said the east Tulsa parish has a large Hispanic population, "so I have to say Mass in Spanish, and hear confessions in Spanish."
Calderoni's father, Valter, was born in Faenza, Italy, and his mother, Julia, was born in Mexico. The family moved to Muskogee when Calderoni was 10.
In Muskogee, Calderoni recalled growing up and "just going through the motions of faith."
His church confirmation service was in the ninth grade.
"In confirmation, the bishop anoints you on the forehead with sacred oil and anoints you with the Holy Spirit," he said. "It was at that point I felt more interested in the faith."
In college, he learned to pray before the Blessed Sacrament.
"We believe as Catholics, the Blessed Sacrament — the host that is consecrated during Mass, the bread and the wine — are turned into the body and blood of Christ. We fully believe the Blessed Sacrament is the very presence of our Lord," he said. "To pray before the Blessed Sacrament is to just sit there in quiet and to just afford yourself before the Lord and let the presence of Christ sink into your heart."
He attended Conception Seminary near Kansas City, Missouri, for two years, then spent four years at American Seminary in Rome.
"I've been eating pasta for the past four years," he said. "I also got to go back to my father's hometown."
Calderoni said all that led to where he is now, at St. Thomas More.
"In my first three weeks here, this is what I feel called to do, where he wants me to be," Calderoni said. "We're not just products of history of random chance, but we really are the intention of a loving God. He has a plan. After so many years of preparation in seminary, I get to fill that plan serving the church."
Meet the Rev. Alessandro Calderoni.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale Schools, graduating in 2012; three years at Northeastern State University; Conception Seminary; American Seminary in Rome.
FAMILY: Parents, Valter and Julia Calderoni; brother Ivan; sister, Sofia.
HOBBIES: Watching movies, reading, canoeing, hiking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.