Historic site to glow during Christmas Candlelight Tour

Candles will glow again Saturday when Fort Gibson Historic Site brings back its Christmas Candlelight Tour.
The tour runs 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the stockade. Each hour-long tour features six scenes of holiday life at the fort around the 1830s and 1840s. Tours begin every 20 minutes.
"The theme this year is Christmas on the Frontier," Site Director Jennifer Frazee said. "We will have scenes of officers on guard duty, officers, the women who were at the fort. There will be musicians, because music was a very important part of the fort at this time. It was their form of communication. Back then, they signaled troop movement with music."
The tours conclude at the sutler's store with free mulled cider and ginger snaps, as well as a visit with Santa Claus.
Visitors will be able to interact with the reenactors to see what soldiers and civilians would have done at the fort around the holidays, Frazee said. A hayride will take visitors back to their cars, Frazee said.
The historic site hosted Christmas candlelight tours until around 2017, Frazee said.
"And we just kind of fell off of it," she said. "We hope we can revive it if we can get enough people interested."
She recalled starting work at the historical society in 2012, and hearing how the Fort Gibson site was "the jewel in the Oklahoma Historical Society, and how it was a huge part of the town and community."
Budget cuts affected the fort's activities, she said.
"I just want to be able to make it to where people will have things to do, have traditions they can carry on with their families," Frazee said. "If I am able to make a little community center there, I want to be able to do that."
Candlelight tour visitors must make advance reservations at the historic site's commissary. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for people ages 6 to 12.
The site will host a holiday-themed bake day and gingerbread decorating 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Gingerbread men will be ready for decorations throughout the day starting at 11 a.m.
If you go
WHAT: Christmas Candlelight Tour.
WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Historic Site, 907 N. Garrison Ave.
TICKETS: $10, adults; $5, youth 6 to 12; Must be purchased in advance at the historic site commissary by 4:30 p.m. Friday.
INFORMATION: (918) 478-4088.
WHAT: December Bake Day and Gingerbread Decorating.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Historic Site, 907 N. Garrison Ave.
