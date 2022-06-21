The Thompson House provides a gracious setting for group meetings, receptions, showers and weddings. For information about renting the house, call (918) 207-2936, (918) 931-2269.
Tahlequah has a long and interesting history and members of the Cherokee Nation played leading roles in its development. One of the fine homes that graced the streets of Tahlequah was owned by Joseph M.Thompson, a prominent Cherokee physician. The house was built in 1882 and the Thompson family lived in it until the 1930s. The architecture for the two-story house is Queen Anne with Carpenter Gothic and Eastlake details. The house has be used for different purposes over the years.
In 1983, a group of concerned Tahlequah women formed a 501-C3 nonprofit organization and obtained a long-term lease with the objective of restoration and maintenance as an important civic educational center. The exterior and interior of the Thompson House have been completely restored. The house is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Thompson House board meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month, except in December. New members are welcome. Individual memberships are $15, business membership are $25 per year. Dues, donations and special events help to fund the restoration and upkeep of the house. Follow on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.