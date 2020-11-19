Holiday festivities kick off in Wagoner this weekend

Wagoner's holiday season begins this weekend.
The city, along with the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Wagoner, Visit Wagoner and the Fort Gibson Lake Association, are staging a plethora of activities to brighten up the city during the next month.
"Our first event is part of the Winter Concert Series," said Dell Davis of Visit Wagoner. "It stars Southern Raised and begins at 7 p.m. Saturday."
Two more concerts will be part of the series. A four-band show beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 featuring Spring Street, Heartland Xpress, Roving Gamblers and the youth group Bazemore Family.
The final concert in the series begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and will star Brad and Mary Kay Henderson. All concerts will be staged at the Wagoner Civic Center.
"We were supposed to do tree lighting on Sunday," Davis said. "But they ran into an issue with the wind playing havoc, so they decided to wait on the tree lighting."
Some events are on hold because of COVID-19, which include the Christmas story for kids in their pajamas and photos with cartoon characters and with Santa.
"Those times and locations are to be determined," said Samantha Call of Downtown Wagoner.
Davis said the celebration begins in earnest on Wednesday night, the night before Thanksgiving.
"All the displays are lit," she said. "The nightly light show starts then, and they continue through Dec. 27. It takes place downtown in what we call the BOB (burned-out buildings) area on South Main.
"There will be displays all around — Wagoner Lumber has one, Braum's has one, Walmart has one."
Wagoner High School music production students have engineered, programmed and produced this year's show. It marks the second year the students have been in charge.
"This year, they've expanded it a lot," Davis said. "They've added more bells and whistles and more music. Those kids are into it — it gives them practical experience from what they learn in class, they're actually programming and producing."
The Christmas Parade will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Over 100 entries are expected. During the month-long celebration, Davis said local eateries also will be participating.
"A great number of our restaurants are doing discounts during the month of December," she said. "We're trying to generate sales-tax dollars for them. They're each a little different, and there are a couple of restaurants each night during the month of December."
If you go
Wagoner holidays celebration
• • •
WHAT: Winter Concert Series
WHERE: Wagoner Civic Center
TICKETS: $5, children 10-under admitted free.
• Southern Raised — 7 p.m. Saturday.
• Spring Street, Heartland Xpress, Roving Gamblers, Bazemore Family — 6 p.m. Dec. 5.
• Brad and Mark Kay Henderson — 7 p.m. Dec. 12.
• • •
WHAT: Display lighting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WHERE: South Main Street.
• • •
WHAT: Light and music show.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 27.
• • •
WHAT: Christmas Parade.
WHERE: Downtown Wagoner.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Dec. 3.
