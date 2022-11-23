Home for the Holidays Shopping Bazaar planned

The Fort Gibson American Legion will be holding their annual Home for the Holidays Shopping Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Loft on Lee, 101 N. Lee St., Fort Gibson. Proceeds from this bazaar will be used to support veterans in the Fort Gibson area. There will be door prizes at this event. Shoppers will be able to select from a variety of gift items. There will be food available. For more information about this event, email us at ftgokala@gmail.com. You can also follow at https://www.facebook.com/ALAOK20.

