Home tour, tree auction to benefit Kelly B. Todd

A candy cane tree, a farmhouse tree, even a Grinch tree are up for bid Friday at Muskogee Golf Club.
The Christmas tree auction caps the Christmas by Candlelight Home Tour, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday and features two homes. The auction will follow at 8:30 p.m. and will feature desserts, entertainment and bidding for five decorated Christmas trees and two cakes. Tickets for the entire evening are $35 and are available online.
Proceeds from the tour and tree auction benefit the Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Center.
Tour committee chairman John Engelbrecht called Christmas by Candlelight "an evening of friendship, fun and great desserts and cocktails."
"It's a great time to get together and learn more about the people's homes," he said. "They will be at the country club, and you can get ideas from them. It's a great opportunity to get an idea or even a tree for your own home."
The tour includes the homes of Christy Hall, 3201 Cromwell St., and Marcia Owen, 305 Honor Heights Drive.
Each house will have savory treats and beverages, as well as a capella singers.
Engelbrecht said volunteers decorated three 7-foot trees and two 4-foot trees in different styles for the auction. They include a tree with red and white candy colors, a rustic white tree with modern farmhouse decorations and one with Dr. Seuss characters.
There also will be a couple of Christmas cakes to be auctioned he said.
People must register online to bid on the trees, Engelbrecht said.
"You can take the tree home with you and then you'll get a tax-write off for the purchase," Engelbrecht said. "If you don't need the tree, you can turn it back to Kelly B. Todd."
Three houses will be featured at the Kelly B. Todd Christmas Home Tour at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10.
If you go
WHAT: Christmas by Candlelight home tour and Christmas tree auction.
WHEN: Home tour, 7 p.m.; Tree auction, 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Tree auction, Muskogee Golf Club, 2400 N. Country Club Road.
HOMES:
• Christy Hall, 3201 Cromwell St.
• Marcia Owen, 305 Honor Heights Drive.
TICKETS: $35. Purchased online at https://kbtoddcpcenter.tofinoauctions.com/cht2021/
WHAT: Christmas Home Tour.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
HOMES:
• Haleigh Carrier, 3810 Club View Drive.
• Walker Lawley, 805 Cherry Place.
• Russell and Camille Sain, 1417 Emporia St.
Tickets: $10, available at any of the homes or online.
