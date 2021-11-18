Former Congressman J.C. Watts will lead an illuminating countdown during Lights on Eufaula.
Merchants along Eufaula's Main Street and downtown are expected to turn on their Christmas lights all at once at 5:45 p.m. Saturday following Watts' countdown.
Lights on Eufaula marks the town's launch of its holiday shopping season, said Serina Kleveter, executive director of Eufaula Area Chamber of Commerce.
"We're pretty excited, trying something new," Kleveter said. "Our businesses are ready to get back and get motivated — during COVID we were not able to do a lot — we're ready to get back at it."
Many merchants plan to offer specials, and business owners are being encouraged to stay open until at least 8 p.m. on Saturday. Participating businesses will begin offering Buy Eufaula tickets the day of the event.
"For every $10 you spend in the store you get a ticket, and on Dec. 2 we pick up all the tickets, " Kleveter said. "On Dec. 4 Santa is going to draw three winners — first prize is $900, second prize is $650, and third prize is $300."
Kleveter said the chamber also will host a car show Saturday near Xtreme RV Resort. Drinks and snacks will be served at the chamber.
Eufaula Arts Council will host cookie decorating at the Chamber of Commerce office, said Linda Harrell with the council.
"They're going to have some cookies already made up and have the icing here and let kids come in and decorate," she said.
Kleveter said official "Lights on" festivities begin at 5 p.m., when Main Street is closed off.
Watts will sign autographs at the chamber office from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Picture Me Silly will have a photo booth with funny props. Santa Claus will be across the street from the chamber, she said.
Watts is scheduled to be on the main stage at 5:30 p.m., speak and then start the Lights on countdown, she said.
"Then at 5:45, hopefully, all the businesses will turn on their lights at once," she said.
Watts, a Eufaula native, led the OU Sooners to Orange Bowl victories in 1980 and 1981 as a quarterback. Watts later became a youth minister and started his own highway construction company. He served in the U.S. Congress from 1995 to 2003.
If you go
WHAT: Lights on Eufaula.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Eufaula.
SCHEDULE:
• 5 - 5:30 p.m. — Go For Broke Band; J.C. Watts autograph signing.
• 5:35 p.m. — Countdown begins.
• 5:45 p.m. — Merchants turn on lights.
• 6:20 p.m. — Go for Broke Band.
