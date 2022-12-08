Honey Springs to host Christmas event on Saturday

The annual Civil War Christmas event will return to Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center near Checotah 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.The family-friendly event will be steeped in the history of Christmases and include Christmas crafts, refreshments and Civil War reenactors dressed in period attire.
Children will have the opportunity to sit, talk and take photographs with Santa.The program is free to the public but donations are welcome.
Soldiers celebrated Christmas in camp during the Civil War in many ways. For example, they commonly decorated trees in their campsites, sang Christmas carols and gave gifts. Although Christmas was celebrated during the Civil War by both the North and South, it was not officially designated a federal holiday until 1870. President Ulysses S. Grant designated Christmas as an official holiday after the Civil War in an attempt to reunite the still fractured country.
Visitors also can see new additions to Honey Springs, including an outdoor cannon plaza and the new 3-D theater bringing the battle to life.
Information: (918) 617-7125 or email honeysprings@okhistory.org.
Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
