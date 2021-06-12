Hot wing contest kicks off Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and BBQ Cook-off

Tongue-popping heat had no effect on Muskogee's Justin Bernheisel as he chomped 10 hot chicken wings within 1:28 minutes Friday night.
"I'm from Louisiana," he said.
Bernheisel beat five other contestants in the BWW Blazin' Wings Challenge, held Friday at Hatbox Field. The challenge opened the Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and BBQ Cook-off Cook's Party. Festivities also included concerts by the Bo Phillips Band and Blake Turner.
The cook-off continues Saturday at Hatbox Field.
As the Wings Challenge winner, Bernheisel won a $50 QuikTrip gift card.
The chicken wings, from Buffalo Wild Wings, were coated with sauce made with Carolina reaper peppers. The Scoville Heat Scale lists Carolina reapers as the hottest known peppers, even hotter than Habanero, cayenne or Tabasco peppers. Contestants could not drink anything to refresh themselves during the Challenge but were given ice cream and water afterward.
Mayor Marlon Coleman joined the six contestants. Former Mayor John Tyler Hammons, who earlier had been mentioned as a contestant, did not make it.
"There is no time challenge, other than beat the mayor," emcee Justin O'Neal said.
Contestants held up their thumbs when they were ready to chow down. At the sound of "Go," they bent over the wings bucket and commenced eating.
"You're going to have to eat more meat off of that, Mayor," someone from the audience shouted.
O'Neal said "there's a lot of meat on those bones."
Fifty seconds into the challenge, Coleman said he had three wings left.
One minute and 13 seconds into the challenge, O'Neal announced that Bernheisel had only two wings left to eat.
Fifteen seconds later, Bernheisel finished and O'Neal cried, "We have a winner."
"You came in at the last second, we pulled you from the audience, so you did not practice for this," O'Neal told Bernheisel.
"No, not even spicy," Bernheisel said, eschewing the ice cream. Instead he and contestant Jonathan Williams headed for the portable faucets to rinse their saucy hands.
People can enjoy more hot stuff during Saturday's cook-off, which features contests for chili, brisket, beans, chicken, hot links, bologna and other food.
The area also will have cooling zones where people can escape the heat.
Cook-off proceeds benefit the children's charities, including CASA, Kids' Space, Fostering Hope, Education Foundation of Muskogee and the Exchange Club's Shoe and Coat Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.