Residents of Muskogee helped beautify the city in time for Friday's kick-off of the annual Azalea Festival.
Abigail Wright with the City of Muskogee said over 600 people helped collect trash, brush and other rubbish and deliver it to the appropriate sites during the three-day "Free Dump Day" last month.
"We had 633 total volunteers to collect from around the city," she said. "That includes 46 groups among the 633 volunteers. Last year, we had about 200 volunteers, so this year was quite a success."
While the city is still compiling the pounds of trash collected and dumped, Wright did say they asked the sites how much was collected.
"We estimated 616 bags," she said. "People just called and scheduled where they would like to pick up. We provided them with trash bags and gloves and grabbers."
Former Mayor Bob Coburn said he got involved when a retail recruiter gave him some raw advice.
"I said to that person, 'What could we do to make our town more attractive to other retail businesses to come to Muskogee,'" he said. "She said, 'Clean up your filthy-looking town.' I asked for her opinion and she gave it to me…rather bluntly. It was honest, and I appreciated that."
So he took the advice and used it as inspiration.
"We already had 'A More Beautiful Muskogee,' which was started years ago," he said. "I thought, is there a way we can do a cleanup on steroids and get 500 people involved. The way it turned out, we ended up with 1,310 people involved, and boy did it make a huge difference in the number of tires and mattresses and trash and just junk along streets and roads."
He also said that the numbers of volunteers have dwindled over the years, and that's disappointing to him.
"Since we had 1,300 involved, it's gone down steadily every year," he said. "Unless we make it a high priority, there aren't going to be a big number of people involved. And it literally takes 1,000-1,500 people to do the job."
While this dump day was scheduled to help the city get ready for the Azalea Festival, it's not the only one the city holds to keep Muskogee looking its best.
"We have seven 'Free Dump Days' during the year," Wright said. "The next one will be June 11."
