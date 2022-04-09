Hunter’s Home to host Broom-making Workshop on April 15

PARK HILL — Hunter’s Home in Park Hill will host a broom-making workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. April 15. Historical interpreter Maddox Cott will teach class participants all the steps to create a 19th-century handcrafted broom that they can take home and use.
The class will be limited to 10 participants and costs $25 for materials and instruction. Please call Hunter’s Home, (918) 456-2751 for more information or to register. No refunds will be issued on the day of the class. Hunter’s Home is located at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. Regular hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hunter's Home is the only remaining antebellum plantation mansion in the state of Oklahoma. Formerly the home of Minerva Murrell, niece of Chief John Ross, it was the site of an 800-acre plantation in Cherokee Nation. Staff members are in the process of turning it back into a 19th-century farm, using period tools and techniques to maintain the site in a manner similar to farms and plantations of the 1800s. At Hunter’s Home, visitors can experience living history interpreters demonstrating 19th-century trades, chores, cooking, gardening and crafts throughout the spring and summer. A kitchen garden, field crops, orchards, animals and a mercantile store give visitors a window into life on a pre-Civil War Cherokee plantation.
