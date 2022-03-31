Chiara Miller had not a second to spare when someone told her to portray a potato chip sampler.
Miller got used to such instant direction during Tuesday practices for the MustGoSee Improv troupe.
"This has definitely taught me to think off the top of my head, to do not rely on previous blocking or a script," the Northeastern State University junior said. "It allows your creativity to flow and just, boom, blossom."
The MustGoSee Improv troupe performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday — April Fool's Day, appropriately — at Muskogee Little Theatre. Performances are free.
"I tell people it's the most fun you can have with your clothes on," said troupe director and instructor Angie Dewoody Mitchell.
The five-person troupe grew out of Mitchell's Tuesday evening improv classes, which began in November.
"We started with a group at different levels," Mitchell said. "We have some real young folks, some who are my age and one who is older than me," she said.
Improv is short for improvisational theater, she said.
"It's where you do games, stories, skits, but it's all improvised, which means there's no scripts, no lines, no blocking," she said. "It all comes spur of the moment, off the top of your head, just in the moment as you are doing it."
Improv scenes have different constructs, or guidelines and players are given different constructs or missions in the scene.
"They don't tell you how to get there, or when to get there, you just get there," Mitchell said.
For example, a two-player scene might involve a job interview. The interviewee asks the audience what job they are seeking. Someone in the audience yells something, such as "snow shoveler." The interviewee must answer questions like a snow shoveler would.
Another scene involves a panel of experts in a topic suggested by the audience, such as "potato chip tasting," and they must answer pertinent or impertinent questions asked by audience members.
"There's a lot of audience participation," Mitchell said. "Without audience participation, we can't do the show."
She suggested audience members come early to help set up the "Sentences" scene.
"The audience writes any random sentence on a piece of paper, preferably rated G, we take it in a bowl and lay out the sentences," she said. "As they game plays, they have to pick up a sentence and include that in their dialog and justify why they said that outrageous thing."
Jody Graham of Muskogee said she got interested in improv after being involved with MLT for several years.
"This just seemed like a natural way to continue my theater growth, because I like to learn new things, to have a bigger impact on stage presence," she said.
Troupe member Brock Ryne of Fort Gibson said improv is "very spontaneous and in the moment."
"This helps me just mature into just being whatever," he said.
Mitchell performed in MLT productions in the early 2000s, including "Always Patsy Cline," before moving to Tulsa.
She said she was doing a play in Tulsa when another cast member invited her to an improv troupe.
"It was an open troupe, anyone could come, any level," Mitchell said. "So I got up my courage, and I went, and I had so much fun that I kept going."
She later became part of other Tulsa improv groups, including the Spontaniacs, The Blue Dome Social Club and Sack of Silly. She's been a director-leader-teacher for Laughing Matter Improv.
Mitchell said that when she moved back to Fort Gibson a few years ago, she asked MLT Executive Director Coni Wetz if Muskogee had an improv troupe. When she heard there was none, Mitchell set up improv classes.
MustGoSee is always open for more players, she said. Classes are held 6 p.m. Tuesdays at MLT. Cost is $25 a month.
"Hopefully, if this goes well, we'll have more performances," she said.
If you go
WHAT: MustGoSee Improv Show.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Muskogee Little Theatre, 311 S. Third St.
ADMISSION: Free.
For more info
• MustGoSee Improv classes are 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Muskogee Little Theatre. Cost is $25 a month. They are open to people 18 and older. Information: Angie Dewoody Mitchell, (918) 781-9304.
