Indigenous People's Day celebrations set

People can encounter Native culture and learn about Native issues during Indigenous Peoples' observances Sunday and Monday.
Observances include the Indigenous Film Festival, 4 p.m. Sunday at the Roxy Theater, and the Indigenous People's Day Celebration at 10 a.m. Monday at Muskogee Civic Center.
"There are a lot of people in the community who are not culturally aware of our Native tribes or about the resources available for our people," said Sarah Megan Kelley, event coordinator. "We want people to understand about our culture. In textbooks, there's a lot of misinformation out there about Native people, about our customs and about how we live our life. We want not just natives to see what we're about, but also non-Indians to see our culture be this way."
The Indigenous Film Festival will show five films, including "The Cherokee Word for Water," which details the journey of Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller.
Another film is "Indigenous Cuisine" by Annette Arkeketa. Kelley said she will serve samples of Osage meat pies before the film.
Remaining films include "Tribal City" from Cherokee Smith, a documentary about a canoe journey of the Skokomish people in the northwestern United States and the history behind Muskogee's Indigenous People's celebration.
Monday's observance begins with a march led by the Cherokee Color Guard by the Muskogee Civic Center.
Cherokee Color Guard will lead the march, and Muskogee students will carry flags of different tribes.
Mike Stopp, a Cherokee veteran, will sing "The Star Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful" in the Cherokee language.
Keynote speaker will be William Lowe, who represents the Okmulgee District on the Muskogee (Creek) Nation Council. Lowe will speak about the 2020 Supreme Court's McGirt decision, which affirmed tribal jurisdiction on tribal lands.
Kelley said Lowe will bring "clarity to the community and giving everyone more in-depth explanation over what it means for us."
"There are people in Muskogee who do not have information about what the recent McGirt decision really means," Kelley said. "What you hear sometimes on TV is 'because of McGirt, this case is being tried in federal court.' But it doesn't really tell anybody what it means for the community."
The celebration also includes demonstrations of Native games, including stickball.
Fife Indian United Methodist Church will sell Indian tacos. There also will be other food vendors.
If you go
WHAT: Indigenous Film Festival.
WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ADMISSION: Free, though donations are encouraged.
WHAT: Indigenous People Day Celebration.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, between Fourth and Fifth streets on Okmulgee Avenue.
