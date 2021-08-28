Joseph's Storehouse moves its weekly food distribution outdoors this Monday.
The Storehouse will host a drive-thru food distribution at 3 p.m. Monday at the south parking lot. Its food pantry, normally held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, will not operate this week.
"Right now, I really think people right now are hurting financially and we see a lot of people come through here. We let them come through our food pantry twice a month," said volunteer Cindy Adams. "We got this grant, we felt like this way we can reach more people by doing this food giveaway in addition to what we usually do. We just wanted to reach people."
Storehouse Director Mary Juarez said the food pantry received a grant from the world Seventh-day Adventist Church. The pantry, which shares a building with the Samaritan Center of Muskogee, is part of Adventist Community Services.
"We went and we bought a bunch of stuff" with the grant proceeds, Juarez said.
Students from Muskogee Seventh-day Adventist Christian Academy will help sort food into bags on Monday, she said.
Each bag to be distributed will include such staples as cooking oil, beans, rice and fresh produce, as well as individual cereal packages and instant pasta dishes.
"What we found is that a lot of people don't really cook meals like they used to," Adams said. "They like the instant stuff, things they can put in the microwave or put in a stove. They want something fast. A lot of them are parents and grandparents that have kids from multiple families moving in with them, so they like the fast items."
People needing food this Monday should enter the parking lot at Second Street and exit onto Main, Juarez said.
Juarez said that Monday marks the first time Joseph's Storehouse will distribute food in a drive-thru. She said she is planning for 150 recipients.
"If we need more next time, we'll increase it," she said. "I feel there is a need. People seem to be needing food. We got this grant and we decided whoever needs it can come by and get it."
Food distribution is part of Joseph's Storehouse ministry. The ministry also offers educational seminars on healthy cooking and healthy living.
September seminars include a plant-based cooking class at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and a bread-making class at 6 p.m. Sept. 28.
Information: (918) 577-6288.
If you go
WHAT: Joseph's Storehouse Food Giveaway.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: South parking lot, 615 S. Main St., enter from Second Street, exit onto Main.
