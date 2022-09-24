Expect to find several hundred people praising the Lord in front of Muskogee Walmart next Saturday.
"I think that's probably the central area of Muskogee," said Jubilee Christian Center Pastor Jordan Howard. "There's the most traffic. Even if they don't attend, I would love for people who are driving by to see others worshipping. Who knows? Even as they see it, they would get out of their cars and say, 'Man I want to be a part of that.'"
Jubilee will host an outdoor worship concert 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in front of the supercenter. Howard said worshippers will gather in the grassy area between the Murphy Gas station and Chick-fil-A.
"Bring your lawn chair or blanket or kind of sit out there or stand, whatever you'd like to do," Howard said, adding that the main focus is to be in a place where everyone in Muskogee can eventually see it."
A food truck will be available.
Musicians from several churches and towns will lead the music.
There will be music songs by such popular Christian artists as Charity Gayle, Elevation Worship and Maverick City, he said.
Howard said he will offer a short, upbeat, encouraging, uniting message.
He said he hopes to see "a uniting of the church in Muskogee."
"Muskogee has a lot of needs, and we also have a lot of churches," he said. "I would love for just a revival and uniting and fellowship of one another, and we're all in this together, and we can make a dent in what needs to happen in Muskogee."
He said he also wants to see a renewing and reviving of the spirit, "and really going after God."
"We're still more than a week out, and we already have 800 people sign up on it," he said. "We're hoping for even more, more than what we did in the past."
In August 2020, Jubilee held a similar worship event in front of Office Depot on Main Street. Howard said the 2020 event was held during the early days of the COVID 19 pandemic.
"People were still unwilling to get out," he said. "Now that we're closing 2022, I think people are a lot more willing to get out and go to things like that."
If you go
WHAT: Worship Concert.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
WHERE: Grassy area in front of Walmart parking lot, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass.
