Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday at Rotary Park

Triimain Bates recalls how he celebrated Juneteenth growing up in Muskogee.
"When I was a kid at Elliott Park with Smokehouse Bob, every year," Bates said, referring to the late Bob Newton, who used to prepare free barbecue at past Muskogee Juneteenth celebrations.
Bates seeks to continue the Juneteenth tradition with a celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rotary Park. This will mark the third year Bates has held the event.
"Juneteenth is a Black holiday, a national Black history holiday," he said. "We're trying to keep the tradition going with the culture along with the holiday."
Juneteenth, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with the proclamation that all slaves are free. President Abraham Lincoln had freed enslaved people in rebel states two and a half years earlier, but it took that long for word to reach Galveston.
According to the Texas State Historical Association website, Juneteenth has become a celebration of freedom "steeped in the centuries-long struggle to end racism in America."
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. It is being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Bates, a restaurant owner and barber, said the Rotary Park celebration will include games and water balloons.
"We got over 6,000 water balloons," Bates said. "We're going to have fun. It's going to be all against all."
Bates also seeks to make the event meaningful for youth.
"I'm just keeping the community together and making sure the youngsters have a good time," Bates said. "Keeping these youngsters on track. We're going to have people out there talking to them. We're going to have mentoring for them. We're going to have leaders out there, to give them someone to look up to."
He said he expects such leaders as Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman and teacher Melody Cranford to speak at the event.
There will be free hot dogs, water and games. There also will be food trucks including Slappin McGee's, Smokin Fatty's Barbecue and Fatt Fries, which Bates owns.
