Celebrate three days worth of Juneteenth this weekend.
Taft will host its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Triimain Bates, TFatts the Barber, will host his third annual Juneteenth celebration 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Rotary Park.
Juneteenth Historical Foundation will have its 14th annual celebration 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Elliott Park.
Mayor Marlon Coleman will make a Juneteenth proclamation 6 p.m. Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Saturday festivities will focus on young people, said Shayla Presley, one of the organizers. She said Taft has hosted a Juneteenth celebration for four years.
"They can expect a day of fun, food and fun-giveaways," Presley said. "This year we're going to have more activities for the kids, like giveaways, different activities so they'll know what Juneteenth has to offer."
Field games, including sack races, will be at 11 a.m. There will be a history of Juneteenth at 1 p.m.
"We're going to tell them the importance of knowing their history and knowing what it's about because most kids don't know," she said.
Juneteenth, June 19, marks the final emancipation of enslaved Blacks in 1865.
A giant kickball game will be at 2 p.m. Presley said the ball is pretty big.
"But, hopefully we will have a bunch of people as well," she said.
Bates said he's working with Mayor Marlon Coleman for Sunday's celebration.
"We just have a lot of churches and the community coming out this year," Bates said. "It's bringing the people together to know about the history, what went into the process of Juneteenth."
Festivities include 3-on-3 basketball and volleyball, he said. Former Buffalo Bille defensive lineman Robert Thomas and University of Tulsa wide receiver Jameel Owens, both former Roughers, will join the fun.
"Last year's turned out great," Bates said. "We had a few food trucks that came. We had about 1,000 people show up. We had a lot of kids. We gave away a lot of books, a lot of toys, a lot of food. We had a bunch of kids' games."
Monday's celebration will feature free smoked beef with baked beans, chips, pickles, soda. tea and water, organizer Wilma Newton said
"Everything in the park is free," Newton said.
People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, but no ice chests are allowed.
"We have always celebrated on the 19th of June, since June 19, 2009," Newton said.
Coleman's proclamation will honor Thomas. It will include a reception with music.
"Last year, we gave the Women's History proclamation to (former mayor) Kathy Hewitt and the Black History proclamation to Triimain Bates," Coleman said. "We want to try to keep that going as much as we can. So this year, we're going to be doing the Juneteenth proclamation for Robert Thomas."
Coleman said Thomas was born in New Orleans and does a lot of camps around Muskogee.
"He helps out with Muskogee football when they need it,"Coleman said. "He's always available to help with the community. He played football for the NFL and he's just a really good guy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.