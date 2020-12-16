Kelly B. Todd uses calendar sales to raise funds

Gore parents Tiffany and Brian Peters can expect to see their 9-year-old son, Landry, every day next July and October.
So could hundreds of other people.
Landry is featured on the July and October pages of the "The Kids of Kelly B. Todd" 2021 Calendar.
The calendar, on sale now, is a fundraiser for the Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Foundation. It features many of the children who go to the Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Center for therapy at no cost to their parents.
The calendars are on sale at The Festive Nest, Okie Outfitters and from Kelly B. Todd Foundation board members and parents.
Tiffany Peters said she's happy to help sell some calendars as well.
"Anything we can do to give back," she said. "They have given us so much time and help with him, helping us get him walking. Doctors didn't think he could walk or talk. Now the kid goes 90 to nothing."
She said her son has been going to he center since he was 5 months old.
"Initially, it was for torticollis, he couldn't turn his neck," she said. We noticed he wasn't using his right side. He's been doing physical therapy since then. They were able to get speech therapy here, and occupational, very great improvement. He loves his therapist."
Landry's photo on the July page shows him walking through sunflowers. The page also features a story of his treatment. Two other children are pictured on the page.
A different client is featured with a biography each month on the calendar.
The October page has photos of Landry playing with a pumpkin.
Photographer Melissa Poffel, who shot photos of the children, said Foundation board member Kaylynn Tootill approached her about shooting photos for the calendar. Poffel, a co-owner of Festive Nest, said Tootill is a friend and store customer.
Poffel said shooting the photos proved rewarding.
"In a year where a lot of people have suffered a lot of personal loss and grief, it was nice to be able to do something for our community and to see the smile on their faces," she said. "Their parents were so appreciative and excited to have their children photographed."
She said she shot the photos at the Papilion, Livesay Orchards and at the center. The children are photographed playing, sitting, just being themselves.
"It's actually the best way to photograph people," Poffel said. "We let them do their thing. We let them play. We had all kinds of different things for them to see. I was just a bystander for them."
Poffel said the goal is to raise up to $20,000 with the calendar sales.
Center Executive Director Sharon Riggs said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the center to cancel three major fundraisers in 2020. She said the Night in the Tropics would have raised $40,000 to $50,000. The golf tournament would have raised about $20,000. The Christmas Home Tours would have raised $8,000 to $10,000.
The calendar will help people know what Kelly B. Todd is about, she said.
"It's information, we're getting it out to the public," she said. "The kids that they see on the calendar, some of them might not even know that they come here."
You can help
You can buy "The Kids of Kelly B. Todd" 2021 calendar for a $20 donation at the Festive Nest, 107 N. Main St.; Okie Outfitters, 113 N. Main St. or by calling the center at (918) 683-4621.
