Life coach, minister and author Jency Proctor of Mount Pleasant, Texas, says women can trust God to handle their baggage — if they are willing to leave it on the altar.
"People can cast their fears on the Lord, and he will certainly deliver us from our cares, so we've got to trust and believe that he will," she said.
Proctor will be among three speakers at a Ladies Fellowship, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Sanctuary Apostolic Church, 2802 S. Cherokee St.
Church co-pastor Angela Martin said the fellowship is "for all the ladies to come together and encourage each other."
"We want to unload all the negative baggage and all the baggage that may distract us from being women of faith and Christian women and leaders in our communities, homes and our churches," she said. "We are praying that we can leave some baggage behind and put on some new positive vibes and new characteristics of Christian women."
Martin said speaker Katrina Christopher, a church member who lives near Stigler, has a beautiful testimony of recovery.
"When she came to us, she had attempted suicide twice," Martin said. "And the Lord completely healed her and delivered her."
Christopher said she plans to speak about baggage women gather over the years.
"We tend to put it in a pretty little box because the world has us convinced we can't get over those things and move past those things," she said. "In my situation, I have things that I have done in my past that I'm not proud of. The enemy comes in and tries to convince you that you can't move past that. You will always be known for that."
She said she will talk about how God helped her overcome past mistakes.
Martin said participants will not want to miss Proctor.
"She is just a blessing to be around a real encourager," she said.
Proctor said baggage can show itself in many ways, including feeling depression and oppression, she said.
"During 2020, a lot of our churches were closed, and I really feel that a lot of our churches were hit with fear," Proctor said. "We developed baggage through all that. I believe everyone developed baggage, and baggage can be fear of finances, fear of loss of relationship, fear of losing loved ones."
Also, women are notorious multi-taskers, she said.
"Having 19 boxes open at one time. We can wash dishes. We can get the kids to do homework. We can be cooking dinner, working, taking a phone call, all at the same time," she said. "We get so caught up in everyday life and before we know it we have a ton of baggage on us. And the Lord says, 'bring it to me.' It's that simple."
Martin said the fellowship is for women of all denominations, as well as for those who don't attend church.
A meal prepared by church women will follow the fellowship.
There also will be door prizes and skits.
"It's just going to be beautiful day to come together and celebrate positive energy," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Ladies Fellowship: Baggage You Don't Need to Carry.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12:30 Sept. 17.
WHERE: Sanctuary Apostolic Church, 2802 S. Cherokee St.
