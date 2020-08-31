Lake Area United Way alters Day of Caring

Terry Beutelschies said planning this year's Lake Area United Way "Day of Caring" has presented some unique problems because of COVID-19.
The annual event, which in years past has been held on one day, will be spread out over three days and is being called "Days of Caring."
"The virus is keeping us from working like we'd usually work," said Beutelschies, outreach coordinator for Lake Area United Way. "We decided this year to split it up and make it a way for everybody to volunteer in a way that they can.
"We usually have one Day of Caring starting with a free breakfast for the volunteers, then we split up and go to projects that are not just our funded partners but other community partners like Goodwill, Fostering Hope — any nonprofit that needs some projects done that have been put on the back burner."
The first project will be Pop-up Teacher Store from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Muskogee Civic Center where supplies will be provided that teachers can choose from for free. Jenny Jamison, LAUW executive director, has been responsible for the planning of the store for a year.
"We're working with Feed the Children out of Oklahoma City, and a lot of our planning has been pushed back because they were actually feeding the children and families there affected by the virus because of restaurants being closed down and people being unemployed," Jamison said. Suddenly, we weren't certain that we would be able to do it. But we definitely want to be able to do something special for our teachers — we know that they're facing such uncertainty — so we wanted to make sure and kind of push through with it."
Beutelschies said the second day, which is set for Oct. 9, will be like a typical Day of Caring from previous years. However, she points out that the projects that volunteers will be assisting nonprofit organizations with have not been decided.
"We have not yet received any projects," she said. "We are in the middle of that process where we've allowed the nonprofits to fill out a form so we would know if they want to participate. Of course that would give us information about all that they want us to do."
"For instance, they could make early literacy kits if they want to, they could get little backpacks and stuff them with things that a pre-K student would need."
The third event is a combination blood drive, food drive in conjunction with the Oklahoma Blood Institute on Nov. 5.
This is usually the time of year when the United Way begins its contribution campaign. Jamison said the Day of Caring has been a kick-off event for the campaign in years past.
"We weren't really able to do a kick-off event this year," she said. "We simply just didn't want to ask our companies to gather because so many of them wouldn't be able to. So what we did was kicked off our campaign with a fun video that our board members took part in.
"We will continue to remind people that the campaign is going on. For us, it's a way to connect to our businesses who run campaigns for us and we get that information to them about the Days of Caring."
While this has been an unusual year for the planning, Jamison said it has been a learning process.
"All the things that we have learned, we were kind of made to do it all," she said. "But I think some things are change for the better. I think that doing Days of Caring is not a bad idea."
You can help
If you would like to volunteer your time to help the Lake Area United Way during "Days of Caring," or some of its nonprofits, a volunteer form can be filled out at https://www.lakeareaunitedway.org/2020-days-caring or by calling (918) 682-1364.
