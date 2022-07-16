Arkansas pastor Will Lang seeks to follow in the footsteps of his grandmother, Lucille Lang, 93.
"For 50 years now my grandma's been holding a revival on the street corner in Boynton, just for people to come and be revived, to change their life and live for Christ," he said "That's one of the things she's preached for all these years."
Will Lang, pastor of Restoration Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas, now works with his grandmother on the annual revival.
This year's revival, marking 50 years, will feature female ministers Lucille Lang influenced and impacted, he said.
The revival will run from 7:30 p.m. Sunday through July 23 and 3 p.m. July 24 at Neighborhood House of Prayer. The July 24 service will be led by Lucille Lang's daughter, Marie Wilson, pastor of the church.
"I have a whole lineup of nothing but women preaching, just to pay honor to her," Lang said. "She inspired them to step into their calling."
One of the speakers, New Jerusalem Baptist Church Pastor Emeritus Perline Boyattia-Craig, said Lucille Lang has "stayed the course" for 50 years.
"She dealt with the word, she didn't compromise with it," Boyattia-Craig said. "She really believed if you were going to go to heaven, you really need to have a relationship with none other than Jesus, the Christ."
Lucille Lang also made monthly prison and nursing home visits before the COVID 19 pandemic hit in 2020, Will Lang said.
"And then, just basically taking people into her home, feeding them, providing meals for their families," he said. "Her ministry has been second to none, especially being a female and starting in the era she started in."
Lucille Lang had 16 children and more than 100 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, he said.
"Her desire was if she could be the mother of all orphan children, she would be," he said.
Lang said his grandmother has been a true inspiration.
"I basically have been following in her footsteps," he said. "She told me about nine years ago that she's getting too tired to do it herself, so she needed help, and I said, 'Grandma, I'm going to help you every year.' I come down there every year to help host and run the event."
Lang said his grandmother lives by the church.
"At 90-plus years old, she tries to beat me to the church every day to set up," Lang said. "It's just a fun game we've played over the last few years. And I have to get to the church early because she's going to be there, waiting. And she's going to be coaching me to make sure everything is straight and neat. She's just a phenomenal woman."
If you go
WHAT: Celebrating 50 Years of Street Revival.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday through July 23; 3 p.m. July 24.
WHERE: Neighborhood House of Prayer, Boynton.
EVENING SPEAKERS: Pastor Denise Gaulden, Pastor Julia Palmer, Pastor Sandra Givens-Goff, Pastor Jackie Wooden, Pastor Perline Boyattia-Craig, Pastor Regina Tucker, Pastor Beverly Williams.
JULY 24 SPEAKER: Pastor Marie Wilson.
