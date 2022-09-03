Apostle Marnita Archie said she feels a sense of honor when she sees her husband's name on a street sign outside Faith Deliverance Christian Center.
"It's an honor being bestowed for his great work in the community," Archie said, adding that his legacy was "people, people, people. He loved people, whether it was at Faith Deliverance or anywhere. It didn't make a difference. He was always a helping hand."
The city dedicated a block of D Street by Independence Avenue to Apostle Dr. Lathon Archie Jr. on Tuesday, the 30th anniversary of the day Faith Deliverance was founded. The ceremony included the KIPP Tulsa "Showtime" Marching Band, inflatables, free food and school supplies.
Marnita Archie said the church began in a house on Boston, then moved to Muskogee Civic Center before opening at the corner of Independence and D about 28 years ago.
Lathon Archie, who began ministering in 1981, founded Faith Deliverance in August 1992. From his work came such programs as RISE (Royal Instructional School of Excellence), Convocation, Praise in the Park, Precious Little Angels Childcare and STAND (Students Taking a New Direction). He died in 2015 at the age of 55.
At Tuesday's sign dedication, Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said the street honors "30 years of ministry and 30 years of growth, 30 years of making a positive impact in the community."
Coleman, pastor of Antioch Temple of Hope, said the dedication also marks "30 years of the example of this church, that showed you don't need an 80,000-square-foot church to impact lives. You just need the anointing and the power of the Holy Spirit of God."
"Every time I am in the presence of the Faith Deliverance family, it is a reminder to me that people are still genuine and people are still good," Coleman said. "The new wave of energy across our country right now is based on who can be the most angry, who can be the most ugly, or who can throw the most mud. But I am glad that when many of us are gone from this place, Faith Deliverance Christian Center will leave a permanent mark in this community that says in spite of what we see, Jesus is still the way."
Coleman he also wanted to honor Marnita Archie as "the keeper of that legacy."
"I want to encourage you to keep Apostle Marnita Archie in your prayers," Coleman said. "So many times, people overlook or underestimate the hardship to carry on a ministry, once such a great leader as the late Lathon Archie is gone."
After the ceremony, Marnita Archie said she felt "a little melancholy."
"I'm OK though," she said.
