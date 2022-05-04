Learning about other cultures

Cherokee basket weaver Lynzi Smith, left, shows 5-year-old Shivaa Thao how to wrap reeds for a basket while 5-year-old Sheeyee Thao gets some help from her father Al Thao.

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association presented Native traditions, crafts and foods Wednesday during a Spring Fling at a Hatbox Activity Center hangar.

