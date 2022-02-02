Youth programs and Young Pacesetters will be among those honored Saturday at a Cupcakes and Hot Chocolate LegacyKeepers R Us Awards event.
"Our focus is the next generations," said ShIronbutterfly Ray, LegacyKeepers founder and organizer.
The awards presentation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
The program will honor three Young Pacesetters, youth who made a contribution to Muskogee in the past year. They are sixth-grader Davyon Johnson, who saved two people in one day last December; Sadler Arts Academy third-grader Nahla Boulware, who did a sock drive for Gospel Rescue Mission and Women in Safe Home; Raylynn Thompson, a 2019 Muskogee High valedictorian who received 64 college offers, then presented a workshop earlier this year on how to find scholarships. Thompson, now attending Alcorn State University, will send a video acceptance, Ray said.
The program also will honor five youth programs.
"We have the BRICK Optimist, they have a pageant coming up this month," Ray said. B.R.I.C.K. stands for Build Real Inspiration while Coaching Kids.
Awards also will be given to Rougher Alternative Academy, which participated in a cleanup and restoration at Booker T. Washington Cemetery; Muskogee Youth Volunteer Corps, which received Affiliate of the Year at a recent YVC summit; and the No Speed Limit Track Club, a youth track club directed by brothers Ron and Don Mayes.
Ray said a fifth program to be honored is Juice Radio Show, "where we have youngsters learning about broadcasting and community issues."
"Right now it's in Tulsa, but we want to start one in Muskogee," she said.
The program will honor three Legends — Muskogee natives or longtime Muskogee area residents who have made a difference in the community or state. They are Melony Carey, former Muskogee Public Schools educator, and writer and community volunteer; Marilynn Duncan, a Muskogee native and dean of Eastern State College's Behavioral and Social Sciences Division from 1984-2017; Margrett Oberly Kelley, secretary of Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association who served as secretary/treasurer for the Tribal Law and Policy Institute (TLPI) for 25 years.
The program also will mark Muskogee's 150th Anniversary by focusing on family history.
Ray said she's encouraging people to create story boards talking about their families or a historic Muskogee event or celebration.
"You can be part of our 'Time Capsule' documentary by creating a Legacy display of your family or a past event or celebration (that no longer exists) or a current event," she said in a Facebook post. She said the boards will be set up at 10 a.m. Saturday and will be on display at the MLK center or Three Rivers Museum through February.
Sarah Megan Kelley, Edwyna Synar and Kelvin Brown will do oral "history bites" with their story boards, Ray said.
"A history bite is a piece of history, mostly it's personal or an event or a place," Ray said.
There also will be a cupcake contest.
"Each person who submits at least 12 cupcakes for the guests can decorate and submit a cupcake for our contest," Ray said. "That way everyone can vote on how it looks."
If you go
WHAT: Legacy Keepers Award Ceremony.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
