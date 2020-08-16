Life Recovery a different kind of 12-step program

Lisa Boswell says she finds a way to keep grounded by attending Life Recovery meetings at Muskogee Church of the Nazarene.
"I'm a recovering addict," she said. "That old self could come back, and you have to keep your good spirit to make the bad stay away. You need to feed your spirit."
Life Recovery meets 6 p.m. Saturdays at Muskogee Church of the Nazarene.
Associate Pastor Cecil Wilson said the group has been meeting for a month, averaging 18 people, so far.
Meetings usually feature a lesson in the 12 steps of recovery, followed by smaller group sessions. A participant gives a testimony once a month.
Wilson said he feels a calling for recovery ministry.
"It's in my heart," he said. "Personally, I have 16 years of recovery, and I saw the need in the community and the need in our church."
He said he found recovery through an Alcoholics Anonymous program, and working the program's 12 steps "made all the difference in the world."
Wilson said he had shared his testimony in church.
"And I had some people reach out to me, knowing where I had been, seeking help," Wilson said. "When the need of the community was visible within the church, it kind of lit a fire in me to start something in our church."
Wilson said the independent program uses curriculum from Celebrate Recovery, a Christian 12-step program.
However, he said many in the Life Recovery program are not as concerned about anonymity as Celebrate Recovery or other 12-step groups. Anonymity and confidentiality are part of Celebrate Recovery meeting guidelines.
"If we were actually affiliated with Celebrate Recovery, we wouldn't be able to go do some outreach things in the community that we want to do," Wilson said. "We want to reach out to people who need this kind of program. It's harder to do the outreach when you're connected to a group that focuses on the anonymity part."
Wilson said outreach could include such things as a community barbecue or music.
Boswell, who has attended the church for five years, said she and other members had been working to get a recovery program there.
Groups will begin studying the 12 steps this week. She said working the steps helps her process feelings of guilt and shame.
"Small groups are where you can process your week, what happened," she said. "The girls are with girls, and the guys are with guys. You can talk about your personal feelings. And it helps to talk."
She said she appreciates the program's Christian focus.
"You've got Christ as your cornerstone, your foundation," she said. "He's the one that's doing it. Saving you from that life."
If you go
WHAT: Life Recovery.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturdays.
WHERE: Muskogee Church of the Nazarene, 2700 E. Peak Blvd.
ADMISSION: Free.
