Lighting ceremony for Tree of Remembrance set

Pamela Stonebarger wanted to do something to honor the memory of her son.
Five years ago, Stonebarger, whose son Scott Cannon was murdered in 2004, began a Tree of Remembrance for Murder Victims to honor Cannon and all murder victims.
The first tree was set up in Arrowhead Mall in 2016. This year's tree is on the first-floor lobby at the Muskogee County Courthouse.
The candle lighting and memorial ornament hanging is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Stonebarger said the tree is in place is so victims will be remembered.
"I started this to let people know they're not alone," she said. "We do have each other and we don't want our loved ones to be forgotten."
Stonebarger said this is more than just decorating a tree for the holidays.
"This is a support group that I started," she said. "Anyone who wants to go see the tree, wants to place an ornament on it before the ceremony is more than welcome to do that."
This year's event will feature an opening and closing prayer by Muskogee County Sheriff Chaplain Guy Parrish, singing by Billy Arnett, ornament hanging and candle lighting by Tony Hodgson and guest speakers Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons and District Attorney Larry Edwards.
Stonebarger also is involved with the National Day of Remembrance of Murder Victims which is Sept. 25. She is responsible for getting the ceremony started in Muskogee.
"A lot of times after everything's over with, people do forget," she said. "It's warming to know that people aren't alone in their grief. Sometimes we do feel like we're all alone."
If you've ever seen the truck for the Muskogee County Sheriff's Department that honors the National Day of Remembrance, Stonebarger had a hand in that.
"When Rob Frazier was sheriff, I asked him if he would do that and he was more than happy," she said. "So I helped with the design on the truck."
She was also quick to point out the relationship she has with Simmons.
"He has been so helpful," she said. "I am in direct contact with him."
Stonebarger also wants friends and family of victims to know that they have a place to go.
"If people can find a little comfort," she said. "Sometimes it's too hard on them, even being part of the group."
If you go
WHAT: Tree of Remembrance for Murder Victims candle lighting and ornament hanging.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Courthouse, 220 State St., first floor.
INFORMATION: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=272741148217418&set=a.258469969644536
