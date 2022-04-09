Lights glow red, green and blue against the darkness as Gospel Light Crew members perform Christian-centered mimes.
The group will let their little lights shine during an Easter program at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Meadowbrook Baptist Church. Gospel Light Crew is the latest part of the church's drama ministry.
"This is another way to present God's word in a way that doesn't feel sermony," group member Brittany Seay said.
Director Darla Rogers said Meadowbrook has had a drama team for 25 years and always seeks new ways to present Bible messages.
"We've used flashlights, we've used boxes, we've used light sticks and loved the concepts of the lights and started working with them," Rogers said. "You see the people on TV. We were trying to make the suits."
Members wear hooded black suits with the body framed in colored lights. The performers mime to music or narration. Only the lights are seen as they perform behind a thin black sheet. Boxes with LED lights add to the drama.
Sierra VanGordon, 15, said she likes being able to perform without actually being seen by the audience.
"I like to hide, but I still like to perform," she said.
Nathan Rogers, 12, said he likes the lights the most.
"I just like moving to the music," Nathan said. "I'm a drummer, so I count to the music. You have to count to the beat of the music."
Performers had to practice to get used to the suits.
"It's taken a while to where we don't have any failures," she said. "They will break because they're Christmas lights on the suits. They're not necessarily made for this. But, we finally got to a point to where they're pretty good."
The lights are controlled by computer, which were linked to a box on the suits.
Seay said the suits are kind of comfortable — most of the time.
"When you lay on things, they're a little uncomfortable because the lights are right there on your back," she said. "The box is a little heavy and gets a little weird feeling if you turn too fast.
This is the second type of light suits the troupe has used. The first suits were like sweats and were hotter and bulky, Seay said. The current ones are like leotards.
Members also like the messages they present.
One story tells how the Devil gets to people who get too distracted to go to church, Darla Rogers said.
"It's a warning for Christians to watch out, and it's also for the unsaved because of those who don't have Christ," she said.
Wednesday's performance will mark the debut of light boxes, black cubes with LED lights one one side. The boxes combine to create scenes, words or videos. Earlier versions had scenes on each side of the box.
"Now, it's LED video; they now don't have five sides to remember which side to use," Rogers said. "They have to remember which direction."
If you go
WHAT: Easter program.
WHO: Gospel Light Crew and live band.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday.
WHERE: Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 2421 Elizabeth Ave.
