Gospel rapper Bobby Wade (B-Wade) says he feels God is calling him to share his testimony in song.
"He called me to use what I had been through — my story and my experiences — to evangelize to people who are still stuck in that situation, gangs and drugs and things like that," Wade said. "He gave me a gift to articulate clearly so people will understand what I'm saying. At the same time, meet them on their level."
Wade is one of 10 artists set to perform at Live2Love's Third annual Gospel Festival, 7 p.m. Dec. 18 on the second floor of Muskogee Civic Center.
Festival organizer Shameka Wilkerson said performers come from Tulsa, Bartlesville and Oklahoma City, as well as Muskogee.
"It'll just be a little Christmas, a lot of gospel," Wilkerson said. "We're just trying to get the city of Muskogee out for a little praise and worship before the year ends, as we've always wanted to do every year."
Wilkerson said Wade is "very inspirational and has a great testimony."
"He's a very motivated gospel rap artist," she said. "Same thing with the other singers, very talented, very powerful voices, very moving, very anointed."
Wade said he became a Christian in prison, giving his life to Jesus.
"I used to be into the drug and gang scene," Wade said. "When I gave my life to him, I started furthering my education. I got a master's degree in theology when I was incarcerated."
Wade said he plans to perform some of his songs at Gospel Festival. He also plans to share some of his testimony.
He said he wants people "to know that regardless of where you are, what you've been through, what you look like, that Jesus Christ loves everybody and he can save you from whatever situation you are in."
Wade said the Apostle Paul wrote "become all things to all men."
"Sometimes that means go down and talk to them the way they understand people talking," Wade said. "I see my music to tell of my background, my testimony to Jesus Christ and how he saved me from those things."
Wade said he hasn't planned to perform Christmas music.
Singer LaKira King of Muskogee said she wants to encourage people with her music.
"With song, that's kind of my peace," she said. "And I love to encourage others."
King said she plans to dedicate her performance to her late father, Ishmael King.
"He really wanted me to continue my music," she said. "He told me and encouraged me to use what God gifted me with."
Other Festival acts include the Muskogee group Instrumental, Pastor Fran Long of Tulsa and singer Erivan Lang.
The second gospel festival was held last March because concern for COVID-19 prompted postponement of the 2020 festival, Wilkerson said.
"To get back on schedule, we decided to have one in December," Wilkerson said. "Hopefully, we can have one each December right before Christmas."
Live2Love is a group of women seeking to encourage and motivate women and children to move forward, Wilkerson said.
If You Go
WHAT: Third annual Gospel Festival.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
WHERE: Second floor of Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: Free.
