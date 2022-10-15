Living Grace: 4th Pillar: Standard of Behavior is Christlikeness

But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. — Galatians 5:22-23
Everywhere we go there are rules regarding behavior. Some are posted. “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” Actually, I have not seen one of those signs in a long time. There are no signs nowadays in the library telling us to keep quiet, but it is still a life rule. Many of the Americans that I run into hate rules! But I do appreciate the rules that keep cars on the correct side of the road and direct us to stop at stoplights. I appreciate the rules that keep order like you don’t just get to come into my home uninvited. We have rules against stealing or lying in court.
When I was a young man it was common that if a man cursed in front of a woman, an older man would pull you aside and strongly inform you that men don’t curse in front of women. Today, I hear women curse like sailors and never even have a hint of blush. Sins that used to be hidden are proudly demonstrated for all to see. Standards have changed in our society. My guess is that they will change multiple times in my life.
Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever. — Hebrews 13:8
If we want a world of stability than it will be in our best interest to discover the rules that will not change with the next election or the next cultural shift. If we plant the seeds of these behaviors, they will come to fruition and will be a stable pillar to build our life on.
In the early '90s there was a popular bracelet “WWJD” (What Would Jesus Do?) Unfortunately, too many people assigned behaviors to Jesus that He likely would not endorse. People with WWJD bumper stickers would cut off others in traffic and then give someone the middle finger. Others would endorse racial and other hateful jokes and language. Is that what Jesus would do? I often wonder if we would recognize Jesus by His actions. It is obvious that the people of Jerusalem simply did not grasp His standards. They crucified Him thinking they were doing to service to God. How often does the modern church do the same thing?
Jesus ate with tax collectors and a motley crew of other sinners. It does not seem likely that they would have invited the average Christian today. Our goal is to live lives like Jesus. We would come into the party and have fun. We would look for opportunities to share the Gospel in the midst of the fun. Maybe to everybody, but more likely in small groups or one on one. The sinners deliberately searched and invited Jesus into their lives. Today the anti-Christians do not search out men and women of faith. They fear judgment. They hate the scorn that comes out of the church houses.
What are the standards that Jesus set? They are captured in the results that we see in Galatians 5:22-23. These are standards of behavior that will never change. That is the promise that Paul reveals to us.
What would the world look like if men and women of faith demonstrated the fruits of the spirit?
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.