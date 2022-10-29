Living Grace: A look at Jesus' standards of behavior

What are the standards that Jesus set? They are captured in the results that we see in Galatians 5:22-23. These are standards of behavior that will never change. That is the promise that Paul reveals to us. This week we will look at two of them.
Love: In all situations ask yourself, “What love would do here?” Would love demand that everyone agrees with them? While Jesus obviously disagrees with many throughout the Gospels, love said that He would speak with respect and in truth. Even with a pagan like Pilate, we see Jesus engaging in conversation meant to help him think. Pilate understood and allowed Jesus to be crucified because of political motives. Historically, he did not last much longer after Jesus’s death and resurrection.
Jesus did not plead for His life. He calmly and lovingly shared truth with Pilate. While Pilate had many such meetings and saw many men and women executed at his command, few of those interactions came to his mind. But this man, Jesus, gave him a conversation that he would never forget. Lest we forget this important fact, Jesus died on the cross for Pilate, too.
Joy: This should be the Christian’s secret weapon. Different than happiness that is based on situations, joy is something that if nurtured can shape your life. Jesus did not enjoy the cross itself. However, He did feel joy over the results. In the same way we will have multiple situations that are uncomfortable and difficult, but we can experience the joy of the Lord.
Then he said to them, “Go your way. Eat the fat and drink sweet wine and send portions to anyone who has nothing ready, for this day is holy to our Lord. And do not be grieved, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.” — Nehemiah 8:10
Nehemiah had led the people to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem. What had just a couple of months prior been a pile of rubble was again beginning to look like a city. Not just any city but the city of the King. This was a city that several generations later would be the center point for the launching of the church.
Success in the project was never guaranteed. Many times, it seemed doomed to failure. But with persistence the people made it happen. Looking at the project some cried over the fact that as awesome as the wall was, it paled in comparison to what had been there originally. But others wept for joy. Those with joy knew that it could be made better. They were not deceived. But their eyes were on the future. This wall was just the beginning. This wall was a symbol of a great future. A future that those standing there that day would never see or enjoy. Like all great life projects, we need to start somewhere.
Again, we are trying to see what Jesus did to plant the seeds of joy in His life. First, He knew who He was. He did not allow society to cause Him to feel guilt where no guilt was due. His face was set toward His destiny. Focus gives us great joy. While the enemy tried to tempt Him with finding an effortless way to rule the world, Jesus knew the joy of accomplishing the difficult. This is something that is lost by much of the church today.
I did not grow up a Christian. However, I had family members who served Jesus faithfully. One of those was my Aunt Lisa and Uncle Ron. When I was young, I made fun of their naive faith. They endured many painful demanding situations, but never seemed to waver. In fact, it seemed to me like the more challenging the situation, the more joy they shared with their wayward nephew. That always intrigued me. They trusted that God would lead them, and I wanted that assurance. It was their difficulties that were powerful fertilizer to the seeds and watering that were happening all around me.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
