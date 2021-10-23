Living Grace: As believers, we need to live the Gospel

"Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You travel over land and sea to win a single convert, and when you have succeeded, you make them twice as much a child of hell as you are. — Matthew 23:15
Living Grace is more than a list of rules. It is rare that I visit a church that has official rules plastered on the wall, and none that I have visited have asked me to sign a pledge to follow their operating rules. However, there are countless unwritten rules in every church.
Don’t sit in someone’s assigned seat. These are typically in the back, so if you go to the front row you usually don’t have to worry too much about this one.
Depending on the church. You must stand and clap during worship or don’t stand and clap during worship.
Stay in your seat and mind your manners.
Don’t interrupt the preacher with your questions. (This is interesting since when I read the Scriptures Jesus often based entire lessons around questions.)
You should be wearing clean clothes and have showered recently before church.
You must tithe.
You must vote (Republican if you are in some churches and Democrat if you are in other churches).
There are many more around ordinances and personal beliefs, but you get the idea.
While there may not be anything wrong with some of these rules, that is not what we are leading people to experience. For too many the Gospel is about quit smoking, drinking and carousing. The Gospel is really about Jesus Christ and His crucifixion. Most who establish a growing relationship (Living Grace) with God will choose wise behaviors that bring glory to God. For most though this will take time.
Many times, our efforts match those of the early missionaries who exported western culture as much as they did the Word of God. You must dress a certain way and talk a certain way to show that you are saved. Look at pictures of early First Nations believers and they are dressing in fancy western clothes. Could they not be full-fledged believers wearing native dress? The church of that era said, “No.” Is today that much different? Can you be a guy with long hair and still love Jesus? Can I love Jesus in jeans? What about wearing a Metallica shirt or a Faith No More hat?
Are we discipling them to the church culture or discipling them to become followers of Jesus? Jesus said that we were not to worry about what we were going to wear and what we were going to eat. Reach out and love the lost. Do not do as the pharisees did and were condemned by Jesus.
As believers we need to live the Gospel. When we do this, we will get opportunities to tell others the reason for the hope that lives in us. The world is watching and for the most part is not impressed. We freak out like everyone else. The church chases after health and wealth and after choosing the news source that we like we defend the information that we received from them more than we do the Bible. Many of the church services are more like 1960s rock concerts (which by the way were originally designed to replicate an acid trip) than a Christian training center.
Honestly, the difference will show itself in the setbacks and hardships of this world. When the storms come those of us living in Grace will stand and be able to take the battering. Our hearts will love the oppressed and will reach out to love them. We will celebrate the person that has been struggling with addiction who has 24 hours clean. Our church buildings will be standing by ready to accept the prisoner who is set free to help them get their life back. These mammoth structures that are standing empty most of the week will be feeding the hungry, clothing the naked and giving direction to the hopeless. That is living grace, that is what we must be aiming for in today’s world.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
