Living Grace: Building relationships first

The third key to creating a safe and healing environment is to focus on relationships over rules.
Truth without relationships lead to rejection, rules without relationships lead to rebellion, discipline without relationship leads to bitterness, anger and resentment. ... But I'll tell you this you can pray all you want but if you don't build a relationship with them, forget it. They'll walk away." — Josh McDowell
Most of us have a vision for how we want our day or home to be experienced. Among the many challenges is that not everyone in your home and community has the same vision. This is where dutiful parents come and create rules.
The program that I was part of early in my work had over 100 rules all packaged in a nice, neat handbook. Rules define accepted behavior so those who cherish order love them.
But there are difficulties with communication of rules. Many years ago, my family was visiting a botanical garden and there was a sign that read, “Don’t touch, embrace, stroke, cuddle, pat, caress …. the plants.” The list went on for 20 or more ways of telling folks not to touch the plants. I can see how this sign came to be. At one time they likely had a simple sign that said, “Don’t touch the plants.” One day there was a diligent staff member who noticed a patron touching the plants. They took time to show them the sign. Most likely there would be a bit of tension in their voice because they cannot believe that people can so disregard a clear and defined rule. The patron completely not ruffled states, “I wasn’t touching the plant, I was patting the plant.” Over time the other words were added and if I went back today, I am confident that they would have added multiple other ways of saying don’t touch the plants.
Our culture seems to assume everybody wants to do what is right. Across the street from the Gospel Rescue Mission where I work the youth center put up no trespassing and no smoking signs mostly because the people I work with like to hang out over there feeling they are free to do what they want because they are off site. But nearly every day those who want to violate rules sit in front of those signs puffing away on cigarettes and cursing loudly. The sign means nothing, and our rules mean nothing.
However, for many of our guests we have been able to build relationships with them. We talk to them and find out what is going on in their life. Yes, ultimately, we may point out the sign and ask them if they saw it.
But our first contact is something along the lines of “What is your story?” We seek to discover who they are. When the discussion of the sign comes up, we talk about being a good neighbor and trying to be a good example for the youth coming to the center. We also discuss the impression of those that are experiencing homelessness when folks see them openly defiant of the rules of society.
When we keep up with the relationships our shelter guests are the ones going over and having those conversations and redirecting the behavior for the good of the community. The sign like the Ten Commandments and other directions given to us through the Scriptures often shows us where our hearts are in rebellion. I am not saying dispose of rules or even consequences. There are dangerous situations that you may need to start with the rules, but nearly every time if you can build relationships first you will be more effective.
What about us? We will mess up. Most of the time we want grace for ourselves and truth for everyone else. Recognize regardless of my justification sin always hurts other people. Look for the hurt we have caused. Then commit to make things right. This must be more than saying, “I’m sorry.” This must be action oriented and centered on getting forgiveness. Whatever it takes.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
