Living Grace: Cleansing leads to love

We all know disappointments. We all know pain. It is this brokenness that we are to lead out of instead of this false image of ourselves as strong and fearless. But this will be difficult. It will require being vulnerable and often becoming a target. Others who are still living with masks on will be threatened by your maskless life. They will attack and abuse you to get you to put your mask on. But you know something that they fail to understand.
Sin is in the heart and it’s not about the actions. Yes, I guard my tongue from saying hurtful things and that is good. But what is better is when I can take capture my thoughts and really love that person. Going beyond just holding my tongue and speaking truth in love to them with no judgment. In order to get there, we will need to be cleansed first.
Read Psalm 51:1-12 Key portions shown here:
Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin.
Cleanse me with hyssop, and I will be clean; wash me, and I will be whiter than snow.
Let me hear joy and gladness; let the bones you have crushed rejoice.
Hide your face from my sins and blot out all my iniquity.
Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.
Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me.
Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me.
The cleansing here is not a gentle touch. Instead it is violent. Think of the agitation cycle of a washer or the old school cleansing of clothes along the river by beating it on a rock. The psalmist mentions broken bones. “The bones that YOU (God) have crushed.” Our flaws (our weaknesses) are not to be soft pedaled and ignored. We are not to give trite advice or condemning words or excuse away our bad behaviors.
If we are honest the thing most of us are good at is justifying our behaviors. There is always an excuse waiting on the sideline for us to call in. Yes, my friend, it is going to hurt. Maybe it will hurt for a season.
Not too long ago my father-in-law had knee surgery. For many years he had lived with the hidden pain that no one else could see. In order to fix it, the doctor first put him to sleep and then tore into his leg with great violence. Once the doctor finished his work, he put everything back in order and wrapped it up with bandages and sent my father-in-law home. Once the anesthetics wore off, he still felt pain.
The same is true when we come before God and ask Him to cleanse us. It will hurt for a few days after the cleansing. But as the healing takes hold new life happens. My father-in law has gained years of mobility back and you now healed of your sin and shame will gain back years of life. Where you were limited in your service you now are capable of full activity in the Kingdom of God. You are now able to be used by God effectively. Remember that God hurt Jacob so that Israel could be fully reborn. He does all of this as a skillful surgeon that wants your healing.
When you have been cleansed you will be better able to love deliberately because you can no longer find it easy to be legalistic or judgmental. You will no longer be able to ignore sin that you know is crushing those that you love. You will begin to speak the truth in love with whimsy and peace. Here is the catch, this work must start with you. When you have been sifted you will be capable of loving the worst of sinners. A new purity will rise within you, and you can sit with the most retched of individuals and feel their pain without giving trite advice or stern judgment. Without going through the cleansing process, yourself you are incapable of leading others through it.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
