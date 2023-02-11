Living Grace: 'For God so loved the world' and you should, too

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. – John 3:16
Most believers and even nonbelievers are fully aware of John 3:16. While nonbelievers shrug and smile at our naiveté, we rejoice in the implications of that verse. God wants us to have life! How incredible is that? Many times, I have been directed by authors and preachers to replace “the world” with my name. For God so loved Rich Schaus that he gave his one and only son, that Rich Schaus may not perish but have everlasting life. That is certainly true and absolutely wonderful. I rejoice in that truth. I am deeply humbled by that level of love.
Many have commented that when Jesus was on the cross, we were on His mind. That, too, is an amazing thought. I propose to you though that this narrow interpretation is self-serving and self-focused. It is all about me. Look again at that verse. God so loved THE WORLD. God loves His creation. He was content in Heaven with Jesus, the Holy Spirit and the angels. He did not need anything. God was not lonely. God was not afraid. God was not bored.
God was so full of love that He decided to create each portion of creation. Each section He deemed as good. When He created the light, He loved it. Of course, He knew this was just the beginning, but I am confident that His heart soared. He had a vision; He spoke it into being and it came out just like the picture in His head.
Many times, I have a picture in my head about how a family event or personal project will turn out. If it even comes close, I am ecstatic. But here is God creating the Heavens and the Earth. When it comes out EXACTLY like He envisioned it, He was filled with joy. God felt this way on each day of creation. Read the Genesis account as a building crescendo. His ultimate creation was man and woman. His heart soared. His creation was now VERY GOOD. It was all together working in harmony.
When Adam and Eve chose the wrong tree, they broke the harmony that God had intended. It was no longer beautiful in the same way. Yet, God’s love for it all was still there. After a short conversation with Adam and Eve and Satan, God launched His plan to restore the beauty of His creation.
Do you love the world? We have been warned to not love the world too much. That is a fair warning. But can we love it as much as God the Father loved it. He sends His one and only son to be tortured and die on the cross out of love for it.
It is that balance that we are seeking as we seek living grace. Can I appreciate this fruitful and beautiful planet yet not seek to own it? This is where our love too often goes astray. We see the beauty and covet it all for ourselves. That is why you must learn surrender before you can truly love.
Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. —John 15:13
Maybe only a soldier can really appreciate the power of this verse and really understand it. Long before I was born, my grandfather was fighting in the Korean war. My grandmother told me a few stories when I enlisted in the Army, but I can only remember him telling me one story.
The guys in his squad had pilfered some eggs and had somehow scrounged up all of the other ingredients to make a cake. My grandfather’s job was to take some scrap metal and other trash they had found to create a makeshift oven. It all came together beautifully, and mouths were watering as the smell of the cake began to float in their direction. Someone had checked the cake and knew that it was only a few moments until the cake would be ready. The men were getting excited as only a bunch of homesick, sleep deprived, stressed out soldiers can be over a small cake. That was about the time that a Chinese patrol decided to attack the American Marines. My grandfather smiled as he told me that in most cases they fought for their fellow warriors, in this case they were in full blown battle for that cake. He laughed at the ridiculousness of the whole thing.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
