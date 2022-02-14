Living Grace: Forgive those who hate

Jesus modeled the concept of loving deliberately for us. He worked to simply do the will of His Father. He did not lie, steal, kill or covet. He did good for many people, even raising people from the dead.
Regularly Jesus spoke life to those who were mired down in the muck of deathly lifestyles. Yet, these same people shouted, “Crucify him, Crucify him.” Jesus loved them enough that he did not fight back. He allowed himself to be found guilty, beaten, tortured and hung on a cross. Why did he do it? He did it because He loved them. Was that easy to do? Think about it for a moment. There is a man who is swinging a whip and tearing your flesh from your body. He takes great pleasure in his work. Can you love that man? Jesus did.
Other soldiers put a crown of thorns on His head and mocked Him pretending to worship Him. Could you love those men? Jesus did.
Still others made fun of Him and drove nails into his hands and feet and put Him on the cross. Can you love those men? Jesus did.
“Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you. — Matthew 5:11-12.
Loving difficult-to-love people will strengthen your character and empower you to love those who are good to you more intensely. No longer will you take these loved ones for granted. You will become capable at overlooking those little slights that unthinking loved ones often present to us. Think to yourself, at least they are not cursing me, whipping me nor hanging me on a cross. Each and every time that you endure and preserve your love toward your enemies you become stronger. Your soil gets richer and more nutrient rich.
Loving deliberately will take a great deal of effort. Can you love the one who has abused children? Can you love the spouse that broke your heart with an affair? Can you love the home wrecker that was the other half of the affair?
Now this does not mean we will be best friends with these people. It does mean that we love them enough to not discount them or plot their demise. It means that we love them enough to talk about their mistakes in truth and love.
The staff of the Gospel Rescue Mission could tell you that I deeply love one particular guest more than most. This gentleman once bragged to me that he had spent more time in shelters than I ever had. My guess is that he was telling me the truth. Anyway, he was determined to live life his own way though it had not really worked for him so far. Obvious since he had spent more time in homeless shelters and prisons than I have.
When I see him though, I see through his tough exterior to a man who is woefully frightened. He is deeply hurting. Additionally, I see him as a man that God wants to heal and then put to work for the glory of God. However, this man continues to kick against the goads. When I challenge him to live a better life, he cusses me out and threatens me.
Unfortunately, my belief in him only makes him angry, so he avoids staying with us at the mission. Occasionally, he will walk by or even stop by to visit others. Once he notices me he will rush at me and scream and threaten me. Because I want to love deliberately, I look him in the eyes, holding my ground I tell him I love him. No matter what combination of cuss words that he throws in my direction I hold my ground and calmly tell him that I see his hurt and that I love him. If it goes on long enough, I share that I see great potential in him. His tirade will verbally insult my character, my personality and my integrity. I know that he is fully capable of carrying out his threats as his jail record attests to, yet I choose to love him in the midst of all his sputtering hate. Ultimately, he storms off and cusses me more as he walks away. I can only endure this because I know who I am.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
