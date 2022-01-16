Living Grace: God has a plan for you

Over the years I have met many people who have asked me to pray that they get a certain job, spouse, car or home. I remember once that my wife and I were looking for a home to purchase. For those who have gone through the challenges of finding that place where you will be planting your life and raising your kids you know that the task can be difficult. I don’t know how many houses we looked at virtually and live before we found a house that we loved.
It had everything on our must-have list and most of what we had on our it-would-be-nice-to-have list. It even came with an operational hot tub. The price was not too bad but was toward the upper limits of what we could afford. I imagined myself in that hot tub after a hard day of work and drinking a nice glass of tea. We made an offer and went to bed. In the morning, the Realtor called us to tell us that a higher bidder had gotten the house. It is not an exaggeration to say that we were devastated. We had already imagined holidays in the house and long weekends of laughter. Besides that, I also imagined not having to spend hours searching for a home. I was tired of paying rent and wanted a home of my own so that we can be settled for a long time. Now those hopes seemed dashed.
“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts. — Isaiah 55:8-9
Beautifully, God blessed us with the very next house we looked at. It was freshly on the market and not many had looked at it yet. We were able to envision the renovations that it would take to make it into a comfortable nest to raise our little ones. The neighborhood was a little rough, but the house was also what we dreamed of. This time our offer was accepted, and within a few weeks we were moved in.
I don’t remember why, but several weeks later we happened to be in the neighborhood where the original dream house was and when we drove by, we had to pull over. A large tree branch had fallen through the roof. I could not tell from the outside what the damage was and what rooms might have been impacted. But I knew that it was likely expensive and possibly people were hurt. My point is this. Jesus knew the branch was going to hit the house. He knew that we were not in a position emotionally or financially to absorb the damage in that moment. Suddenly, our disappointment in what we had determined was bad; turned into joy over our fortunate failure to get our way.
God is sovereign. Don’t try to explain His ways. Just accept them and follow His directions. Doing so you will be able to rejoice knowing you are in His perfect will.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
