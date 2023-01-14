Living Grace: God wants our hearts

Most of us in the church have our checklist of things we need to do to live a holy life. For the most part, these are good things. Such things as prayer, Bible reading, service and more are very good practices. However, we have this tendency to come to believe that these practices are what makes our life good, or failure to do them makes our life go sideways.
I often hear people who I know are very Biblically literate say things like, “He must be living right” when things go in a positive direction. While there is some truth in the idea, it is incomplete. Sin leads to pain and death even for the believer. Even if I claim to be among the saved and sanctified and then have a marital affair; my marriage is just as likely to die as any common ordinary pagan. If I choose to make drugs and alcohol my idol, disease and death will follow. Those are all true.
While I will still encourage you to develop good Spiritual habits like Bible study, attending church, praying, worshiping and the like, we must understand that God’s purposes for us go much further than simply going through the rituals. God wants our hearts.
If rituals are getting in the way of our service of God, we must surrender them so that we can truly see God. Let me give one example. Over the years I have been blessed to attend worship services in many different denominations and church cultures. Many of those have included communion services. Most of these communion services are essentially the same regardless of what protestant denomination that I am hanging out with in the moment. Reading from Corinthians, solemn self-introspection and then handing out of the elements in some form — the whole ritual is very serious. Many times in my life this has been a moment of confession and deep reverence and connection with the Master. I imagine many have had just such an experience.
One day I was reading in Exodus where they are celebrating the first Passover. One of the practices that I like to do regularly is to immerse myself in the Biblical narrative. How would I feel, what would I be thinking and what would I be doing if I was there? I find this works best if I take on a minor maybe even unmentioned character in the story.
Anyway, I was immersed in this scene. I am an ordinary Hebrew man with a wife and three kids. We have lived as slaves our entire lives. My family history reflects that for more the 400 years my family legacy is one of slavery. This past several months have been very exciting with talk of freedom. There is a great, amazing hope of what life will be like when we are finally free of the taskmaster’s lash.
Some days it has seems likely, other days not so much. But this night our leaders have told us to pack to leave. They have given us some unusual instructions and told us to celebrate because we are about to be free. As I placed myself in that scene, I would be excited, nervous, hopeful. I might also be afraid to hope and more than a little scared of what the future might be like on the other side of slavery. I’ve never known anything else. Change is scary.
Now, consider this, does the ordinary ritual enable you to feel those sorts of feelings? Do you sense a deep closeness to Christ and his surrender in that moment? I confess to you that I rarely feel that. I eat the bland wafer and drink the little cup of juice and I feel grateful, but that is it. I long for more. That Hebrew slave must surrender everything that he knows. He must be willing to travel to unknown lands with no real understanding of what the future holds.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
