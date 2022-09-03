Living Grace: Identity continued

Jesus knew who He was. His brothers wanted Him to go out and become famous.
Therefore His brothers said to Him, “Leave here and go into Judea, so that Your disciples also may see Your works which You are doing." — John 7:3
Fame is an incredible temptation for many. If nobody knows us are we successful? The apostle John goes on to tell us that even Jesus’s brothers did not believe in Him. Somehow, they had the impression that He was in this for the applause. It feels good to be admired. Jesus was doing incredible things so we could forgive Him for wanting to show off a bit.
The devil in the temptations threw this at Jesus by challenging Him to throw Himself off the temple. Imagine this as the introduction to your next church service. A great outdoor service and the crowds are gathered. All of the local press are there. The pastor stands on the edge of the steeple. He has announced that God so loves him that he can throw himself from his current location.
Pastor Daredevil is speaking with great energy with a wireless microphone. He takes a moment and says a deep prayer. Smartphones light up around the crowd to capture the moment live on social media. Cameras are rolling on all of the major networks. Millions have had the opportunity to hear a quick presentation of the Gospel. Certainly, if Pastor Daredevil pulls this off and lands than many will come to faith in Christ. There will be fewer doubters in the world. Of course, if he crashes and burns the opposite will take place, but that is not discussed. Pastor Daredevil starts the recording on his GoPro. Getting solid footing, he takes the leap.
If the Pastor lives to tell the story, fame will be his friend and his ministry will explode in influence and power. Likely he would be offered leadership in all of the seven mountains of influence. Jesus knows how mankind works. The fame would last a few weeks or months, then the world would require him to do something else more outrageous. News cycles need to be refreshed every single day, so once you are yesterday’s news you will be forgotten.
The world is fickle. I think of famous people like Michael Jackson who for years was derided and insulted by the press. However, when he died he was honored beyond all measure. It was like they all forgot that the week before they thought he was a freak who was dangerous. Every newscast played tributes to the King of Pop.
Understanding this, Jesus simply told the devil that He would not take that leap because that was not the Father’s plan. Jesus was in this for the long run. By sacrificing the identity of fame Jesus was building a legacy that would outlast His own earthly ministry.
Satan also tried to tempt Jesus with immediate gratification by turning stones into bread. Jesus was hungry. He had fasted for over 40 days. The idea of some fresh baked bread, a cup of water turned into wine likely sounded like a good idea. For us we are tempted to get our identity from momentary pleasures. Some of these are blatantly sinful. But we can do this by bragging about how much we serve or give to charity. Jesus teaches us to humble ourselves and let God honor us.
Rise to power is the third temptation of Jesus. Position is the target of many people. They get their identity from being the club president or the corporate vice president. Jesus also looked at this option. All Jesus had to do was worship Satan and He could avoid the cross and rule the world. This could be justified easily. Jesus could require all of His subjects to honor God with their lives and punish those that refused. But again, Jesus knew these things were temporary. There really is no such thing as the someone that will rule forever and ever. (Except Jesus ultimately.) All positions come with requirements, and there is typically someone looking to unseat you.
Jesus looked at these temptations and likely others that came along as He was living in our world. He saw clearly that His identity is the son of God. That is who He is. No matter what is said and done around Him, He knew that nothing could change that. What would life look like if you came to fully understand that truth and walk as Jesus did. Choose to believe that you are who God says you are.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
