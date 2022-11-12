Living Grace: Living the Fruit of the Spirit, Part 2

Peace: I long to be a man of peace. Not peace at all costs. I understand that there are times that we must protect and, if needed with force, defend the powerless. But even if I must get strong, my intention as a man of God is to move us toward peace as soon as possible. Jesus said that He did not come to bring peace, but to bring division. We are in a battle against the forces of evil. So how can we feel peace?
It starts with planting the right peace seeds. Keep your eyes and thoughts on eternity. Too often we allow our short view of life impact our thoughts and emotions. For hours, days and months our peace is shattered because of an ugly look from someone. Really, they were just sick that day or their minds were on some personal problem. We assign difficulty to the situation, yet, our hearts are disturbed. With a long-term view we can experience peace.
Patience: Many translations call this long-suffering. Patience seems too soft. But long-suffering is something to brag about. Long-suffering is a training tool.
And to knowledge temperance; and to temperance patience; and to patience godliness. — 2 Peter 1:6
Every time we push our patience muscles, we move closer to godliness. Now, isn’t that a great objective for the believer who wants to be like Jesus? Yet instead of quietly long-suffering we go to complaining about how long the preacher talked, how messed up the worship was, or did you see that dress that Sister Mary was wearing? We see the flaws in others repeatedly. Our hope is that others see how patient we are because we did not complain to those that offend us in some manner.
Patience: Patience is not ignoring the misbehaviors of others. But it comes down to not responding with the intense emotion that often leads the way as we see disrespect or feel fear. Patience is calmly addressing issues and hearing the other side.
Recently, I was listening to a podcast. The host has some very strong opinions but considers himself intelligent and open minded. Like many, he stands by the science that agrees with his position. On this episode, he was talking with someone while agreeing with the host’s viewpoint and found difficulty with the fact that the host routinely calls those that disagree with him, monsters. This podcast host (who has demonstrated a lack of Biblical understanding) threw around Bible verses to justify his position. The irony of what he was saying is that he was using New Testament verses while debating with this Jewish gentleman. Calmly, the guest pointed out that the host was assigning motives to those that disagreed with him. The guest never addressed the misuse of Scripture but tried to lovingly show the host that the other side were not monsters. The guest pointed out that there were credible scientists that disagreed with the host and while he too tended to give more credibility to the scientists that agreed with him, he chose not to discount the opposition and undermine them. The host obviously was not listening, because he just kept stating the same argument again and again.
This is what many of us do when we disagree with folks. Instead of demonstrating patience for the opinions of those we disagree with, we judge them, discount them and dismiss them. When we do that, we lose the opportunity to learn and grow. We lose out on relationships with some awesome people. Most unfortunately, we become even more susceptible to confirmation bias.
The person with a heart like God’s must patiently endure opinions other than our own.
Jesus said to them, “You faithless people! How long must I be with you? How long must I put up with you?" — Mark 9:19
Oh God, give me faith! Increase my belief. Don’t let me say and do things that bring you frustration.
I want people to be patient with me, but am I willing to be patient with others? I express my frustration openly and often and loudly. But if I want to be more like Jesus, I must patiently see the problem and then bring solution.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.