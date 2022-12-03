Living Grace: Living the Fruit of the Spirit, Part 3

Kindness: In most parts of our nation today there is loss of simple decency. We are so focused on our personal rights that we often ignore others. But is this a sustainable way for us to have community?
Imagine a world full of jerks. Everyone treats everyone else in a mean and disrespectful manner. Everyone behaves as if they were not nice people. Not just a few people, not just most people, everyone. And that would include you. What do you think of that kind of world? Would you like to live there?
I know I would not, and I imagine that you do not either. Being nice is that important, even if we don’t always remember. We all have rough days, and on occasion, we forget. We act hastily and in a less than great emotional state. In short, we act like jerks. Fortunately, it isn’t all the time. But most of us know someone who could improve, even if only a little.
And what if that person was you? How well do you manage to respond under stress? Do you always respond with kindness and respect, even to jerks? I know I don’t always do as well as I might want, but that is part of life, and we are only human. But part of being human is to strive to do better. Do you?
By working to improve our ability to resist our less pleasant side, we can work on being nice more often. By practicing kindness and showing respect, we can make these our default values, our default responses. Even when things are not going well. Especially when things are not going well, right?
Goodness: Many people act good and kind. However, in their heart they are plotting, striving how to best serve their own interests. Too often this is true of me. I desperately want to point the finger when I look at this fruit. However, much of my inner nature does not reveal goodness but instead self-serving trash. Goodness is a forsaking of self, of legacy and more. Goodness is the doing all of the right things and not being concerned for who gets the credit. In fact it goes even deeper in that you do the right and just thing and nobody even knew that you were part of the process. Of all of the fruits this one is best not seen in some obvious way, instead, it is more sensed. Walking in the dark I can smell the flowers but I might not see them. That is what true goodness is all about.
How do we scatter seeds so that we can grow goodness?
When he noticed how the guests picked the places of honor at the table, he told them this parable: “When someone invites you to a wedding feast, do not take the place of honor, for a person more distinguished than you may have been invited. If so, the host who invited both of you will come and say to you, ‘Give this person your seat.’ Then, humiliated, you will have to take the least important place. But when you are invited, take the lowest place, so that when your host comes, he will say to you, ‘Friend, move up to a better place.’ Then you will be honored in the presence of all the other guests. For all those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.” — Luke 14:7-11
To grow this fruit, you must choose humility. The Bible is full of verses that declare that humility leads to wisdom. Be proud of what you don’t know. Seek to get dirty in service of others much like Jesus did when He washed the Apostles feet. Secretly choose the road to obscurity while striving to do the right things in service to others and the fruit of goodness will emanate from your life.
