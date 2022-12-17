Living Grace: Living the Fruit of the Spirit, Part 4

Faithfulness: At the last supper, Jesus declares that tonight one who is sitting at the table will betray Him. All of the apostles were hopeful but uncertain if they might be the betrayer. All of us reading a book like this hope that no matter what happens that we will stay faithful to God. I have read Fox’s "Book of Martyrs" and the more modern version of "Jesus Freaks." I consistently read the newsletters from Voice of the Martyrs. I deeply hope that I have a character that will endure the harshest of consequences for serving the King. Many times, I have imagined being bold while being burned at the stake or facing the guillotine. I can give up my own life. However, can I give up the lives of my children, grandchildren for the Gospel? This is much more difficult. Would my eyes be able to watch my wife being brutally raped and not forsake Jesus? I wonder. I fear that like the apostles I too might fail and run. Oh, to be faithful.
To plant the seeds of faithfulness it will require being bold in small ways today. It will require immersing myself in His Word regularly, visiting with Him moment to moment and listening to His still small voice. I reflect on all that He has done for me. From waking up in a pool of my own vomit to today being a successful CEO, with loving children and grandchildren and a home that I proudly call my own. He took me from a man of vile passions and made me into a man of virtue. I was hopeless and He filled me with extraordinary hope. These reflections are seeds that will blossom in my time of need.
Gentleness: Zig Ziglar once said: "If you treat everyone as though they are hurting, you will be treating the majority of people in the proper manner." Yet for too many of us we are quick to jump to conclusions. Many in the church throw around platitudes and accusations before they know what is really going on. Gentleness is moving slowly. Listen to others before you come up with a solution.
What would it be like if I went to the doctor and showed him my arm that is hurting? He seems to be listening as I tell him about how I was wrestling a bear and when it was done my arm hurt. Looking at my arm that is obviously broken he looks up and nods knowingly. But instead of dealing with the obvious issue of the moment he proceeds to lecture me on the lack of wisdom it took to wrestle with the bear. If it was me I would be looking for a new doctor.
People come to the church when they are hurting. They wrestled with the bear of sin and it has caused unbelievable pain. There will come a time for that discussion about not wrestling with the bear. But first we must gently listen and offer to set the arm, find some legal pain relief and demonstrate the love of God.
Let me finish this portion of the series by pointing out once again that these are fruits that will come when we plant the right seeds. We must learn to be loving, joyful, etc in small ways every day. When we do that we become more loving, joyful, etc. Initially, it will be imperfect, but over time of caring for the soil of your heart you will see an abundance of all of the fruits.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
