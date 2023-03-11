Living Grace: Love is an energizer

But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: "While we were still sinners, Christ died for us." ... Romans 5:8
When I reflect on my youth I often reflect on visits to my grandfather. Right outside of his front door was a statue of a goose. My grandmother would decorate the goose seasonally. Around Christmas the goose wore a Santa hat. Closer to Easter the goose would have on rabbit ears. There was something about that goose that was welcoming and friendly.
My grandfather went out of his way to show love to all people regardless of what they believed, looked like or acted like. He was never too tired to share a cup of coffee or talk baseball. Without his love I would have been a long way from home, and I am confident that many of my cousins also recognize the power of his love.
Today, many times I fail to love as fully as he did. I am too busy to take time or too tired to care. I can become so self-absorbed that I fail to notice when my wife has her hair done or that one of my children is hurting. How about you? What gets in the way of you fully loving others?
Maybe it is because we fail to understand the real power of love. My grandmother on the other side of my family is a woman of incredible love for people and animals alike. However, it was not always that way. When I was a child, my grandmother was a deeply hurting woman and she honestly scared me. She was hard working and often very tired most of the time. Her words nearly always carried an edge of anger. I avoided her as much as I was allowed. However, when I was 14 she met a man that defined love and acceptance. He loved her well. His love melted away the hurt from decades of pain. She became a new person. Love changed her.
One morning I woke up with a truth that was mind blowing to me. Hate takes energy and kills relationships. The longer you hate the more you lose. It doesn’t matter what excuses we use to justify our hate; it drains energy. But love is different. Love is an energizer. The more you love the more love you get. As you love well your relationships grow deeper and they serve to energize you. The bottom line is this. Hate cannot outlast love.
Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom." ... James 3:13
How much damage has been caused by men and women who claim to be Christians, yet demonstrate hate, cover up sin and generally live a lifestyle that does not glorify Christ? But you world changer, man or woman of God, live your life filled with wisdom, love, Biblical truth, humility, whimsy in the example of Jesus Christ. Live a life that brings Him honor. Live your life in such a way that unbelievers will declare, “How can I live like that?”
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.