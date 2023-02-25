Living Grace: No greater love

My father once told me that his middle name, John, and by the fact that I am named after my father, came from a man who had served with my grandfather in the Korean conflict. In almost a whisper, like the information he was about to share was almost too sacred; he told me about John. John and my grandfather, who went by Butch in that season of his life, were very close friends. It was during an intense battle where a grenade landed near the two of them. John, without missing a beat, threw himself on that grenade and saved my grandfather’s life. Without John, my dad was never born. Obviously, if my dad was not born I would not be writing these words. No greater love.
Later in my military career I came to understand that particularly for those that saw real combat they did not openly share war stories unless they were particularly funny. I knew then that my grandfather had seen atrocities that I will never be able to accurately imagine. He witnessed hate at its very worst. This impacted him deeply.
In my lifetime, I have never met anyone who loved more deeply than my grandfather. The only time I heard him even express any measure of anger was when a St. Louis sports team lost a game they should have won. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Now that might not seem extraordinary, but many of us were a train wreck. Many of us struggled with addiction. A few of us had terrible tempers and all of us made mistakes. But he continued to love us. I remember once as a young man I had made some bad choices and was couch surfing with an uncle. I had a major falling out with my parents and going home was not an option. At the time, I was happy with that. Now, I know that there is no way that I could have made it on the part-time job that I had at the time. My dad brought my belongings and put them in my car, the split was complete. I was alone.
After a long sleepless night and an unproductive day trying to find an apartment that would rent to a hotheaded teenage guy who only made a little over minimum wage, I went to work. One thing was clear, I could not afford to lose this job. The store closed at 9 p.m., and I went to my car planning on returning to my uncle’s apartment. I turned the key, and nothing happened. In years gone by I would have called my dad to help me. He had done so countless times before, but now I was alone and in trouble. I recognized a wandering vehicle as that of a friend and bummed a ride to my grandfather’s place. In my experience, there was nothing that he could not fix, so I figured he would look at it and have it running in just a few moments.
We rode together out to my car. He never asked about why I did not call my dad. I am sure he already knew since news travels fast in my family. I popped the hood and he looked it over and then attached jumper cables and had me try to turn it over. Nothing. He tinkered on it for a bit and then told me that my dad was the better mechanic and offered to give me a ride home.
It was VERY tense as my dad noticed me standing behind my grandfather. They chatted for a few moments and then my grandfather left. My dad grabbed his keys and we rode together out to my car. He, too, hooked up jumper cables to my car, but this time it started right up. For some reason that I will never understand, my dad invited to come home for a chat. He made no promises about what would happen. There was something about if the car did not start again he wanted it close to home. That night apologies were given from me and I was allowed to sleep on the couch. Over the next days, weeks and months; my place in the family was restored.
Many years later, unfortunately, after my grandfather’s passing, it dawned on me that my grandfather had set me up. He hated to see his family split apart. It would have been nothing for him to fix that car. I have no idea what he actually was doing under that hood, but I am now onto him. He loved us too much to let me go down the road I was heading. That night he allowed himself to look a bit incompetent out of love. No greater love.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
