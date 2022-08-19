Living Grace: Pillar 2 — Identity in Christ

At the Gospel Rescue Mission we do not serve felons, addicts or homeless people. We DO serve those who have committed a felony, those who have or do struggle with addiction and those that have experienced the homeless. The difference is subtle, but important. How would you label yourself?
Who are you? Let me help you out just a bit. All humankind has a common identity that is part of us.
"So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them." – Genesis 1:27
All people are created in the image of God. That means ALL people. Our modern culture likes to define beauty and is very image focused. None of that is really important. It is also very unstable. If I get my identity from my appearance than I might misjudge others. I may very well do lasting damage to my body through extreme diets or exercise. It is likely that I will look at people of other cultures that don’t fit my culture’s definition of beauty as ugly or less than human. How damaging is that to our own minds? Since all people are made in the image of God they, by definition, show me a piece of who God is. He seems to be a God that loves variety. He loves the fat and skinny. The number of skin tones are amazing! The cultural dress and styles of cultures are as diverse as can be. All of these people are made in the image of God. Yes, most of us are marred by sin and shame. But at the root since they are made in the image of God, I cannot simply label them as terrorists, or subhuman or a multitude of other derogatory terms that many like to use.
For those in Christ we have a more personalized identity.
"Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God." -John 1:12
Consider this, God is called the King of Kings. The apostle John, one of the sons of thunder, tells us that we are children of this King. That makes all believers nobility. You are a prince or princess in the Kingdom of God. How does a person in nobility live their lives? How do they handle stress? How do you live when you know that you are destined to rule?
After teaching this principle at the shelter I worked at in Washington one of the young ladies that I served decided that meant that she did not need to do chores. In this Kingdom, the nobility are the servants. They scrub toilets, they do dishes and wipe up puke from the backseat of their car. This concept is one that is often lost on the modern church. Many church members come to services every week, sit in their assigned seats and wait to be served. If the pastor does not serve them well, they go church shopping to find one that does meet their perceived needs.
In everyday life, consider how a person of nobility takes care of themselves. Don’t model yourself on most modern-day nobles. Think of the ancient days when it was the nobility that led the troops into battle. They needed to prepare themselves physically, mentally, spiritually and socially to go defend the kingdom. You are that noble. As you prepare yourself it is good to also prepare those around you. You will need them if you are to succeed. That is what being a noble requires. They leave the world better than they found it.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
