Living Grace: Practice forgiveness, learn from it

Our fourth key to creating a safe and healing environment is forgiveness.
But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins. Matthew 6:15
When we get caught red-handed doing wrong, we are very quick to say, “I’m sorry.” It costs us little and we are happy to say it. We expect that this will get us off the hook. Deep down we know that we most likely deserve a consequence, but we hold onto the hope that just saying the words will break the tension and we will be free from those consequences.
But if we choose not to dive in deeper and take the time to investigate whatever it was that made us think that we were above the law or why did we do wrong, we are likely to do it again. Ultimately, saying sorry can only be used so many times. Yes, the people of the God’s kingdom are basically instructed to forgive an endless number of times. Most will at least give lip service to that concept. But to be honest, most will default to the three strikes and you are out mindset.
I once read about two sisters who had not spoken in close to 50 years. They had some sort of disagreement in their early twenties and both determined that they would hold their silence until the other came and asked for forgiveness. One of the sisters became ill and believed she was not long for this world; in that moment she thought of her sister. Even in the midst of pain, tubes and the hospital machinery beeps the mental picture of her sister made her angry. But then in a moment of clarity she tried to remember the incident that caused the riff in the first place. For the life of her she could not remember. Fortunately, she recovered.
Sitting at home continuing her process of recovery she looked through old pictures, she had some childhood scrap books and tried to piece together what had happened. Finally, she decided to reach out to a cousin who had been more like a childhood friend and ask him what the fight had been about. He too could not remember, but since he was still in contact with the other sister he decided to investigate. It turns out that the other sister also could not remember what it was but knew that it must have been important.
The cousin arranged for the sisters to sit down and drink coffee together. After catching up on the last 50 years they both confessed that they could not remember what had started the fight, so it must not have been all that important. From that point on the sisters lived as sisters but had to live with the regret of the lost 50 years.
When you start to realize that the things that you are mad about today most likely won’t matter much in even 24 hours, forgiveness becomes easier. More importantly, it keeps you from wasting a whole lot of energy and time on unimportant things.
Practically speaking, this must be done on a two-way street that engages in conversation rather than just some nice words. Consider the difference between these two scenarios. In both you have said something hurtful, but you had not meant it that way.
Scenario 1: “I am sorry that I hurt you.” “That’s ok.”
Scenario 2: “I see that I hurt you. Please understand that I did not intend to hurt you. Can you explain to me how my words made you feel?” “They brought up feelings from my childhood where I was disrespected.” “Wow, that is not what I wanted to come out of my mouth. Thank you for helping me understand. I really want to become more sensitive to the feelings of others. Will you forgive me?” “Of course, I will forgive you. I really need to have some thicker skin.”
Which of these scenarios do you think will be able to endure future storms? Go and do the same.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.