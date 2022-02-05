Living Grace: Preparing the soil

I have chosen to live a healthier life. When I was new to the faith and particularly when I was in Bible college I heard stories of missionaries who surrendered everything in the comfortable lands that they were living in so that they could go to distant, often dangerous voyages to spread the Gospel. Hearing the stories filled me with a passion to live with at least that much zeal.
Some of these stories hit me in a slightly different way. The stories about these missionaries came to quick conclusions because the physical bodies of these missionaries gave out before they had even gotten started. Injury or illness took away the promise of their effectiveness. I did not want it to be said of me that I came to preach the Gospel and failed because I did not prepare my body. I take care of my health, build my personal immune system so that I can have the energy and vitality to do more for the Kingdom of God.
Part of my regular personal care is to juice wheat grass that I grow in my windowsill. First, I choose quality soil and high-quality seeds. After some preparation, I put the seeds in the soil. After 2-3 days I see the first shoots of life bursting from the soil. Then almost overnight, the wheat grass has grown immensely. I trim some and run it through the juicer and will generally be able to get six to seven cuttings of the entire flower box.
Then something happens. The once healthy grass starts to die out. No matter how disciplined I am at watering and caring for the plant it begins to die. What I have learned is that the soil has become depleted. It is no longer good for anything but being thrown out and trampled by my chickens. I must have fresh soil if I want healthy plants.
It is the same way with our lives. We must work to constantly replenish and strengthen our soil if we want to remain effective. Without the quality soil you will be dying. For a solid foundation in our personal lives we must nurture the soil.
"We played the pipe for you, and you did not dance; we sang a dirge, and you did not mourn." Matthew 11:17
Love deliberately. Let’s be honest. Love is not always easy. Our own hurts and mismanaged pain too often get in the way. I imagine being highly patient with people, but my face gives away my frustration and anger. I want to give a wise and thoughtful answer, but sarcasm comes out of my mouth. I sometimes think that makes me clever and funny. But often it hurts someone deeper than I could ever have imagined. Love deliberately means that I consider and choose my words carefully. This takes more time than most of us are willing to invest.
“People are often unreasonable, irrational, and self-centered. Forgive them anyway.
If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives. Be kind anyway.
If you are successful, you will win some unfaithful friends and some genuine enemies. Succeed anyway.
If you are honest and sincere people may deceive you. Be honest and sincere anyway. What you spend years creating, others could destroy overnight. Create anyway. If you find serenity and happiness, some may be jealous. Be happy anyway.
The good you do today will often be forgotten. Do good anyway.
Give the best you have, and it will never be enough. Give your best anyway.
In the final analysis, it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway."
— Mother Teresa
There are also people who are just plain difficult, and our Savior is asking us to love them anyway. This is the first challenge. Yes, this means that you must choose to love the person who votes different than you, the person who looks different than you and the person who prays differently than you. This means that you must love the person that sins differently than you and love intentionally.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.